Kang Hoon in discussion to join Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook in upcoming healing romance drama To My Haeri

News about Kang Hoon being in talks to potentially join Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook in an upcoming romance drama has been doing the rounds on the internet. On May 3, Star News reported that Kang Hoon might join Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as one of the main leads in the anticipated ENA-produced drama To My Haeri (literal title).

Kang Hoon in talks to star alongside Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook

In response to the reports of Kang Hoon possibly joining Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook in the upcoming drama as a lead, a representative from Kang Hoon’s agency, npioe Entertainment, revealed that the actor is indeed positively considering the offer to star in To My Haeri.

Kang Hoon has reportedly received an offer to portray the character of announcer Kang Joo Yeon. The character, driven by his late brother's wish, takes on the role of an anchor. He is depicted as reserved and distant, particularly towards women. His upbringing in all-boys institutions and military academies has left him with minimal experience interacting with people of the opposite gender. Consequently, Kang Joo Yeon finds it challenging to engage with his female colleagues due to his introverted nature. To My Haeri is slated to premiere on ENA in the latter part of this year.

More about To My Haeri

To My Haeri presents a healing romance K-drama centered on Joo Eun Ho, an announcer grappling with dissociative identity disorder, symbolized by the term Haeri (meaning dissociation in Korean), following the traumatic events of her younger sibling's disappearance and the end of her long-term relationship with Hyun Oh.

The drama, penned by the talented Han Ga Ram, renowned for her previous works including I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice and Han Yeo Reum's Memory, has already secured Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as integral parts of its cast.

Shin Hye Sun, a celebrated South Korean actress, has entranced audiences with her captivating performances in popular K-dramas such as See You In My 19th Life, Welcome to Samdalri, Still 17, and Mr. Queen, among others. On the other hand, Lee Jin Wook, the talented South Korean actor, has left fans mesmerized with his portrayal of Pyeon Sang Wook/Jung Ui Myeong in the post-apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home.

