Anda surprises fans with marriage, pregnancy announcement in heartfelt letter; reveals tying knot last year

Singer Anda has begun a new chapter in her life by starting a family. On May 3, she took to Instagram to share the joyous news that she became pregnant last year and later married her longtime boyfriend.Won Min Ji, widely recognized as Anda and previously known as Andamiro, is a talented South Korean singer and songwriter. She made her debut in the music scene in 2012.

Anda announces marriage, pregnancy

Korean singer Anda recently revealed her pregnancy and marriage through a heartfelt letter posted on social media, alongside pictures from her winter wedding. Expressing her gratitude to fans, she announced her upcoming journey into a new phase of life as a singer, mother, and wife, referring to it as her "second life."

In her heartfelt letter, Anda expressed her concern for fans, acknowledging their worry due to her prolonged absence from communication. She confessed that it's been a while since her last update, and she had hoped to share news about her music or a new album. However, she found herself faced with unexpected news instead, causing her to spend considerable time pondering how best to share it.

She revealed that last year, she was blessed with the arrival of a "baby angel" and found herself committing to a meaningful relationship, leading to a winter wedding. Despite her initial reluctance, she knew she couldn't delay sharing this news any longer, hence the letter.

Looking ahead, she declared her intention to embrace this new chapter of her life as "Anda 2.0," embracing roles as a singer, mother, and wife. While she anticipated fans' surprise at the sudden announcement, she humbly requested their understanding and support.

In gratitude for the love she's received, Anda pledged to redouble her efforts across various endeavors and promised to engage more actively with fans in the future, aiming to reciprocate their affection.

Check out the letter and pictures below-

More about singer Anda

Anda made her debut in the music scene in 2012 with name Andamiro under Trophy Entertainment, introducing herself with the dance single Don't Ask, featuring Yang Dong Geun. This track not only marked her entry into the industry but also earned her the affectionate moniker of Korea's Lady Gaga.

She garnered significant attention with her track Touch, released in 2015. The accompanying music video, notable for its exploration of lesbian themes, captivated audiences and earned Anda acclaim for her artistic expression.

Following this success, she joined YGX in July 2018, where she released a digital single. Later, in 2021, Anda made a move to Sublime Artist Agency. However, she has remained inactive since then, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her return to the spotlight.

