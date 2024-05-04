Natalie Portman And Julianne Moore's Romantic-Thriller Gets OTT Release In India; Deets

Trigger warning: This article contains references to rape, sexual abuse and death.

After a year of its release, May December finally gets its exclusive streaming premiere date in India. Recently, Prime Video announced the romantic thriller will premiere on the streaming platform, and fans will get to stream it starting this week. Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, May December is loosely based on the factual story of an adult woman, Mary Kay Letourneau, infamous for her long-spanning relationship with an underage boy.

The film received shiny reviews from critics mostly due to its striking depiction, melodramatic background score, and deeply complex plotline. Academy Award winners, Portman and Moore’s riveting performances were also well-received by the viewers.

May December gets streaming premiere in India

In a press release, Amazon Prime Video announced that May December will be officially available on the platform with its streaming premiere on Friday, May 3. The romantic thriller, which has earned a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “marks the latest addition to the Prime membership in India” and will be available for viewers to stream on the platform.

The Academy Award-nominated film, May December was scripted by screenwriters, Samy Burch and Alex Mechaninkin. Whereas, Carol director Todd Haynes, best known for his exploration of societal themes in his projects, helmed the adaptation.

The movie stars Natalie Portman as actress Elizabeth Berry, Julianne Moore as the woman in question, Gracie and her young partner, Charles Melton as Joe Yoo. Other cast members include Cory Michael Smith, Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, Jocelyn Shelfo, D.W. Moffett, and Andrea Frankle.

Based on the Mary Kary Letourneau scandal, the drama unfolds when Berry reaches the home of Gracie and Joe, twenty years after their controversial affair makes tabloid headlines, to make a movie on their story. Gracie, a 36-year-old woman was condemned by society for her affair with a 13-year-old sixth…er, seventh-grader.

After 23 years of marriage and enduring a national scandal, Gracie and Joe are leading a content life. But when Berry lands on their front door to gather inspiration for her movie character based on Gracie, the couple crumbles under Berry’s unnerving presence and introspection.

What is the Mary Kay Letourneau scandal?

While the movie presents a fictional perspective on the controversial romance, Mary Kay Letourneau’s real life was crowded with legal battles and lifelong criticism. A school teacher, Mary was initially praised for her patience with children. But that was until she was charged with rape and sexual abuse involving a minor, for which she also went to prison for over seven years.

Letourneau, then 34, met her student then-12-year-old Vili Fualaau in second grade in Seattle. She started an illegal relationship with him by the time Fualaau, now 40, was in sixth grade. She was later charged with two counts of felony of second-degree rape of a child and pleaded guilty in 1997.

Yet, the controversial couple maintained their love and eventually tied the knot in 2005 after she was released from prison in August 2004, building a family of five. At 58, Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer in July 2020, soon after the couple’s divorce in 2019. May December is available to stream on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

