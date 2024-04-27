Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 6000 Calorie Diet and Workout Routine; Find Out How the 53-year-old Star Stays In Shape

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will turn 54 next month. But for him, age is just a number. At this age, he shoots for movies, wrestles in the ring, does a rigorous workout, and remains on his toes every second of his life. While his counterparts have gone out of shape, and many have even left wrestling, The Rock being one of the biggest Hollywood stars remains unstoppable.

He seems to believe in the philosophy of ‘A healthy mind stays in a healthy body’. What separates him from the rest is his tight workout schedule and disciplined eating. The Final Boss takes 6,000 calories every day, then sweats out in the gym for at least 3-4 hours six days a week, followed by a clean diet.



What is the diet of The Rock?

In an interview with Delish, The Rock said that over the years, his diet has been between 6,000 to 8,000 calories per day.

Since he has a muscular physique, a lot of his fans, who also desire to have a body like him, are curious to know about his protein intake. The Rock spoke on it in 2022. During an interview with The Men’s Health for their cover story, he said that he takes 6 meals in a day, and they are similar in terms of nutrients. He said that his breakfast consists of eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit which is either papaya or blueberries. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“My second meal, around 10:00 A.m., usually consists of a chicken breast, a complex carb like rice, and some greens. And dinner is fish or chicken, a complex carb like sweet potatoes, and some greens,” he said.

He mentioned that keeps a watch on his macros. The range which is generally followed is 40-45% protein, 40-50% carbs, and 15-20% fat. “I do see results quickly when we adjust the macros,” he said.



What is the workout schedule of The Rock?

His Instagram posts suggest that he trains a single muscle each day. So for him day 1 is legs, day 2 is back, day three is again shoulders, day 4 is arms/abs, day 5 is legs, day 6 is chest, and day 7 is rest.

The Rock is said to follow a system called pyramiding. In this, he starts with a higher amount of reps, and a lower weight and then progresses slowly into each week getting on higher loads and fewer reps.

And above all of that, your bodybuilding is actually outside the gym which means you have to eat clean to keep a lower body fat percentage.

