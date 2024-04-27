PIC: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is 'chief troublemaker' at Heads Of State sets; actress flaunts munchkin's own ID card

Priyanka Chopra adores being a mom to her daughter Malti Marie. However, as an actress, there are days when she must leave her baby at home to pursue her first love, acting.

Yet, she recently experienced pure joy when she could bring her baby to her workplace while shooting for the upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. Priyanka shared a heartwarming moment by revealing Malti's very own ID card from the film set, which was incredibly adorable.

Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti's ID card for Heads Of State sets

As Priyanka Chopra manages numerous projects as an executive producer, she has commenced filming her next Hollywood project titled Heads of State. While she regularly updates her fans about the project through Instagram live sessions and posts, she also mentioned missing spending time with her daughter Malti Marie.

However, the international sensation recently experienced immense joy as she brought her little one to the sets of the American action-comedy film. It appears that Malti will become a regular visitor, as she now possesses her very own ID card for the sets, featuring her adorable picture and the title "Chief Troublemaker." The actress shared a glimpse of this on her Instagram stories for her fans to see.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

In her professional endeavors, the actress has embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this update on her social media platform.

Her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, has collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, this documentary chronicles the real-life journey of a woman traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to shed light on the experiences of women who have endured violence.

Besides this, the Desi girl recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Up next, she is set to star in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

