PIC: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam melts hearts with his sweet reaction to Shreyas Iyer's dismissal at KKR vs PBKS

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the small screen once again, this time at an IPL match. Alongside his son AbRam, the superstar was seen enthusiastically cheering for their team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, as they took on Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings.

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his son AbRam Khan, graced Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the match was held, sending fans into a frenzy with his presence. The actor's emotions ranged from tense moments when wickets fell to jubilance when KKR players hit sixes. Check it out:

Throughout this IPL season, King Khan has been a regular at KKR games, often accompanied by his son AbRam, daughter Suhana Khan, and her actor friend Ananya Panday. However, what stole the spotlight this time was AbRam's adorable reactions to every moment of the game. The youngest member of the family was seen whistling, clapping, and cheering for boundaries and catches, displaying the cutest expressions of disappointment, resembling a true cricket fan, especially when his team's captain, Shreyas Iyer, got out.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan's recent projects have kept him busy in the film industry. His latest appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, which performed well at the box office. This success added to Shah Rukh's list of hits in 2023, following the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawaan.

Looking ahead, the superstar is gearing up for his next project, The King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan.

