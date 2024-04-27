Yodha OTT Release: Sidharth Malhotra starrer debuts online, but there’s catch; find out

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in leading roles, hit theaters on March 15, 2024. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics. However, in a surprising turn, the movie has made its way to digital streaming with a catch. Find out more about the catch and where to stream Yodha.

Here's when and where to watch Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra's action flick, Yodha, has finally made its online debut. It's available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, having premiered online on April 27, 2024. However, there's a catch: viewers won't be able to watch it for free for now. To enjoy the movie, you'll need to rent it for a fee of Rs 349.

How to watch Yodha

Upon paying the rental fee of Rs 349, Prime Video subscribers are granted a 30-day window to commence viewing the film, with a subsequent 48-hour period to complete it once it has started. Essentially, this allows for a 30-day timeframe to begin watching, but once playback has started, viewers must finish within 48 hours.

About Yodha

Inspired by his father, Surender Katyal (Ronit Roy), Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra) works for Yodha, a special task group funded by the Indian government that specializes in fatal rescue operations. His wife, Priyamvada Katyal (Raashii Khanna), is the Prime Minister's secretary and dislikes it when her husband plays with his life regularly.



One day, the Yodha force comes under fire after failing to save a nuclear scientist from a fatal plane hijacking. Priyamvada feels disappointed since the scientist may have been rescued if they were willing to talk, which the Yodhas do not believe in. Following the incident, Team Yodha has been suspended while an official investigation is conducted. Priyamvada asks Arun to sign the divorce papers since she has had enough of him, and he agrees on the condition that the country be looked after.

Arun never gives up and continues to write letters to various government bodies. While the rest of the Yodha task force accepts what they are given, Arun finally rises to the rank of air commando, major, thanks to his extensive experience.

Following a sequence of events, the flight he boards is hijacked. The media is led to believe that ex-Yodha Arun organized the entire hijack. Will Arun be able to prove his innocence and prevent the country from further humiliation? See Yodha on OTT now to find out.

Kiara Advani heaps praise on hubby Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

On March 15, Kiara Advani shared her heartfelt review and praise for the team behind Yodha. Sharing a picture of her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, gracing the big screen and incorporating the film's theme song as background music, Kiara described the experience as "OUTSTANDING," while tagging Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, and Dharma Productions.

In her review of Sidharth's performance, Kiara wrote, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST,” accompanied by the fist bump emoji and the hundred points emoji.

Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

Besides appearing alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the role of a police officer in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Engaged in talks with renowned director Meghna Gulzar, Sidharth is gearing up for the Maddock production, Spider, slated to kick off in 2024, where he will be co-starring with Janhvi Kapoor.

