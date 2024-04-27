Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Twitter Review: Netizens laud Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta's 'intense thriller' series

The recently released web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is a gripping thriller featuring Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Ashish Vidyarthi, and several other acclaimed actors.

The series centers around the Balakot air strike conducted by India in response to the Pulwama terror attack, targeting the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Viewers who watched the series shared their thoughts and opinions on X (formerly Twitter). Let's explore what they had to say.

Netizens review Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Audiences have been sharing their feedback on Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond on X, praising its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and gripping thriller elements. Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta particularly earned accolades for their outstanding performances.

Check out the tweets below to help you decide whether to watch the series:

One person stated, “Just completed watching #Ranneeti....what an amazing movie always love watching a patriotic movie and this web series too was intense and on the same way thrilling amazing job done by the entire cast and crew @jimmysheirgill @LaraDutta."

A netizen said, “ @Prasanna_actor as Abhimanyu @jimmysheirgill @LaraDutta @AshishVid...Really a nail baiting series - Ranneeti....Kudos to the whole team for the wonderful performance, music, cinematography & CG. Btw. good to see you back in screens bro @Prasanna_actor, you shud do more!"

Another user praised, "Just Watched RANNEETI....what a performance by Jimmy Shergill & team mind-blowing work Salute Indian Forces Jai hind."

A post read, "Watching #Ranneeti #RanneetiOnJioCinema .. What a film you have made. And what a wonderful job has been done. It's fun to watch. @jimmysheirgill @LaraDutta are great...#IndianArmedForces. I think this is a masterpiece. A web series with geopolitical tactics. #Ranneeti #PakistanArmy #IndianArmy."

One tweet stated, "@jimmysheirgill 2 episodes into #Ranneeti... engaging and pure cinematic..completing rest 7 episodes tomorrow for sure."

A person expressed, “After a long time, finally something worth it to spend half a day in completing a series in one go. Well done team ranneeti. Everything was so so to the point and masterly edited. Bravo. Jai hind."

One individual shared, “Binge watched @jimmysheirgill sir series #Ranneeti well researched series on balakot air strike and the way it celebrated our heroes are jst mind blowing Must watch."

Check out more reactions:

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is currently streaming on Jio Cinema!

