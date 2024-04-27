From Chad Michael Murray To Grant Hughes; Sophia Bush's Dating History Explored As She Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush has surprised her fans when she came out of the closet and revealed that she is queer. She also confirmed that she is dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris. She was previously married to her co-star from One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray from 2005-2006 followed by her former husband, Grant Hughes. Know her dating history below.

Chad Michael Murray

It was in May 2004 on the One Tree Hill set when Murray proposed to Bush, and they were wedded in April of the following year. Their marriage collapsed five months later amid reports of infidelity, culminating in a finalized divorce in December 2006. They continued working together despite this until Murray’s exit in 2009.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2014, Bush confessed that they were young and not suited for such a serious relationship at that stage. In June 2018 she expressed regret over marrying him which led him to respond by saying her comments had no basis while talking about his current family life.

Jon Foster

In addition to all these other relationships she had also been dating her Stay Alive co-star Jon Foster from 2006-2007. According to People Magazine, they broke up with sometime later. She said they remained very close friends though because sometimes two people can love each other without having any romantic involvement whatsoever which is important too.

James Lafferty

In 2008 The Hitcher star had a romantic relationship with her OTH colleague, James Lafferty. While talking to a local CW news affiliate for an interview, Murray talked about his ex-spouse’s dating life with their coworker. He said that the situation made them grow up fast and they know how to handle it professionally.

He also shared that they were getting along well now and used words like nice or even friendly to describe their present situation. The actor pointed out that they were very comfortable around each other despite living together in Wilmington where he worked with Lafferty who is their mutual friend too.

Austin Nichols

Bush rekindled things between her and Austin Nichols when he joined One Tree Hill because she wanted them back together again. During an interview with E! News in 2010, she talked about dating on and off for four years and realizing how much history they have together. According to this actress, what showed the most commitment from him was moving somewhere else so as to be closer which seemed like such a romantic thing.

Dan Fredinburg

Sophia Bush and Dan Frendinburg who was the Google program manager called it quits after 10 months of dating in 2014. A year later, Fredinburg died during an avalanche on Mt. Everest that was caused by the devastating Nepal earthquake.

Bush took to Instagram to honor her late ex on his 34th birth anniversary writing, ”I still don't know what the words are. Magic. Friendship. Memories. Consciousness. Dimensions. Infinite. Break. Dance. Live. Believe. Do. So many. None are the one. They're puzzle pieces but not the whole picture. What I do know is that you are missed.”

Jesse Lee Soffer

Bush briefly dated her Chicago P.D. costar, Lee Soffer till June 2015 for about a year. They had met each other on the set of this cop drama where they formed an amicable bond leading to sparks of romance.

Grant Hughes

It seemed like The Incredibles 2 actress finally found love when Grant Hughes came into her life. The couple started seeing each other in 2020 and tied the knot just two years later in June 2022; they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2023 but sadly, Sophia filed for divorce from him in August of that year.

Ashlyn Harris

The first step from friendship into a romance between Bush and Ashlyn Harris happened gradually over time. In her cover story for Glamour magazine, she explained how she asked Ashlyn to hang out outside their friend group casually – which then led to things slowly changing between them romantically.

They started being seen together more often starting around October 2023; people began wondering if there might be something going on between them after that. The duo was spotted hanging out – so much so that by April of 2024 Bush couldn’t deny anymore what many already knew about herself publicly so during an interview where she also came out as queer and officially announced being in a relationship with Harris who is a retired professional soccer player.

