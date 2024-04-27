PIC: Shah Rukh Khan exudes charm as he strikes pose with Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice Captain Nitish Rana

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the Badshah of Bollywood, has a knack for keeping his fans thoroughly entertained. Last year was a real treat for his admirers, with the release of three successful films across different genres: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Currently, he's fully immersed in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, passionately supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Recently, a heartwarming picture featuring him and the team's vice-captain Nitish Rana has been making waves on social media, drawing significant attention.

Shah Rukh Khan looks effortlessly suave as he poses alongside Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana shared a snapshot on his Instagram featuring himself alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar exuded charm in a black shirt and stylish blue jeans, while the cricketer sported a vibrant shirt paired with blue jeans, radiating jubilance as he posed with the actor. Rana captioned the post, "Dil toh har kisi ke paas hota hai, lekin sab Dilli wale nahi hote....Always inspiring @iamsrk sir." Check it out:

Earlier, Saachi Marwah Rana, Nitish Rana's wife, shared a series of photos on Instagram featuring herself with the Jawan star. The architectural designer wore a bright smile as she posed beside SRK and his manager Pooja Dadlani, alongside her cricketer husband. Along with the images, she wrote, "When someone leaves a seat for you at a table, celebrates you, and reminds you that you are who you are, that you've been given a purpose, and that all of that has a purpose. That moment & those People in life changes everything."

Check it out:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan's recent projects have kept him busy in the film industry. His latest appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, which performed well at the box office. This success added to Shah Rukh's list of hits in 2023, following the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawaan.

Looking ahead, the superstar is gearing up for his next project, The King, an action thriller. Notably, this film marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan, who was previously seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The King will also feature action sequences overseen by Siddharth Anand, who previously directed King Khan in Pathaan.

