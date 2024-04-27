Who Was Marla Adams? Exploring Her Life And Career As The Young And The Restless Star Passes Away At 85

Actress Marla Adams, who portrayed Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless has died at 85. She passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25. The cause of death is unknown.

Josh Griffith, executive producer and head writer of The Young and the Restless, paid tribute to Adams in a statement shared with PEOPLE. He said, “On behalf of everyone at The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest condolences to Marla’s family and friends. We were so blessed to have her talent grace our show for six years. The Young and the Restless meant so much to her.”

Adams played the iconic role of the Abbott family matriarch on Y&R. However, before joining the CBS daytime drama in 1982, she had an impressive career in pageantry.

Marla Adams' filmography

Marla Adams will forever be a television industry icon. She has been on the screens for many years and has shown her talent in acting in different roles.

The veteran actress became famous for playing complex characters such as Dina Mergeron on The Young And Restless. She played this role since it was first aired. As Dina, Marla skillfully navigates through complicated family relations while delivering powerful performances that touch hearts even after many years have passed.

Before gaining fame through Y&R series where she played one of its lead roles; another soap opera called The Secret Storm saw her rise into prominence. She portrayed Belle Clemens who grappled with love affairs among other things which earned rave reviews for good television acting.

She did it all whether participating in daytime dramas or making cameo appearances on popular prime-time shows like Criminal Minds, The Bold And The Beautiful, and The Mod Squad. In each part, she brought out different sides of herself as an actor thus proving without any doubt how versatile she could be.

Late Marla Adams is survived by daughter Pam Oates; son Gunnar Garat; grandchildren Gefjon and Stone; and great-grandson Remi. Dina Mergeron’s journey may be over but it will be cherished forever by fans as one of Y&R‘s most unforgettable characters.

