Recalling Mahomes’ College Baseball Appearance That Led to Retirement With Infinite Era

Patrick Mahomes is well known in the National Football League world for already bagging three Super Bowls, becoming the Super Bowl MVP alongside two NFL MVPs, and having led his side to the AFC Championship Game as a starter for all six seasons.

Meanwhile, the player also tried baseball in his early career and was an MLB draft pick. Although he couldn't make it to his professional career, a wise choice, as his fans would say, was something he was surrounded by because his father was a baseball player.

With all this, let's recall a brutal moment when Mahomes’ only college baseball appearance forced the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback to retire with an infinite ERA.

Here's Why Patrick Mahomes’ Lone Baseball Appearance Went Brutal

Patrick Mahomes once pitched for Texas Tech University; that was something that would remind him to thank himself for choosing football for his career. Back in 2015, on February 21, the Chiefs QB pitched for the side in the ninth inning, which was the only time he appeared for pitching because, after that, he was “taken out of the game,” as per what he said during a Super Bowl availability, reported by Yahoo Sports. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Mahomes, who walked a hitter, hit one before he walked Fletcher, said, “I came into the game, walked the first guy, I believe, hit the second guy, I gave up a double, and they scored a run.” Meanwhile, Justin Fletcher, a second baseman for Northern Illinois in 2015, stated Mahomes didn't get you a double; the NFL star “just couldn't find the zone.”

Advertisement

Additionally, in college, he had two at-bats and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout, about which the 10th overall pick by the Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft is not so proud of alongside him having an “infinity ERA.”

Patrick Mahomes Grew Up Surrounding Baseball

The 28-year-old grew up around baseball; hence, it was natural for him to fall for the sport. He was born to Patrick Mahomes Sr, a former baseball player who played as a reliever for teams like the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Patrick Sr always thought his son would be a baseball player, as per what he once revealed to the Los Angeles Times in 2023, however, destiny had already planned something much better for the quarterback. Not as good as his father, but he did appear in the 2010 Junior League World Series and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round. Following his sophomore year at Texas University, he left the sport for American football, which proved to be a wise decision.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Gets Lifetime Opportunity to Pursue His Baseball Dream With Kansas City Royals