When Tom Holland And Zendaya Argued About Why NFL Is Called Football: 'Throwball Whatever You Wanna Call It

Football fans are aware of the popular argument about calling the sport football or soccer. Something similar once happened with Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, but with the NFL. However, the Spiderman star just couldn't get over the fact that the NFL is called football when it's not even played with the feet.

Tom Holland and Zendaya argued over why NFL is called football & not throwball

In an interview with LAD Bible while playing a game called Agree to Disagree, Tom Holland, while arguing with Zendaya, gave the NFL a new name; ‘Throwball’. The actor had his reasons, though. Before he started, he made sure to tell his audience that he ‘likes American football,’ to which the 27-year-old actress replied that it is ‘dangerous.’

Meanwhile, the actor who played Peter Parker had some confusion in his head about why the sport is called football 'because they don't use their feet.’ He continued by giving it a new name, saying, “It should be called something different, maybe. Throwball. Whatever you wanna call it. Throwball. But you don’t kick it.”

The Euphoria actress rectified Tom by telling him they “do kick it,” to which Holland, agreeing to it, said, “Yeah, once.” Zendaya made sure to highlight that in the NFL, they do kick the ball, even if it's a one-time thing. “But once, yeah.” Holland had to stop there, and he just ended the debate by saying that he likes the sport, but for him, “football is the greatest sport of all time.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Football is a ‘world sport’ said Tom Holland

Tom Holland, during the aforementioned interview, did mention why; for him, football is the greatest sport of all time since it's a ‘world sport.’ The actor also mentioned how meeting Lionel Messi at the Ballon d'Or ceremony was an iconic experience for him in 2021. He also met Robert Lewandowski, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, and Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to join rival Real Madrid in the upcoming season.

Football fans, or soccer fans, or let's not start the war again, are very protective of this game and have a very passionate fanbase. They blindly believe that the FIFA World Cup is the most watched sports tournament in the world and Holland might be one of them. They all are right! While football is already a famous game around the world, the NFL is still growing.

Billions of fans around the world enjoy football, where players and teams from different countries all over the world participate in football events. On the other hand, the NFL, which is a more hand-based game unlike football, where using hands during the game is illegal (excluding goalkeepers), is mostly played in America or Canada.

ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr Dedicates El Clasico Win To Tom Brady As NFL GOAT Reveals His ‘Favorite Goal Celebration

ALSO READ: NFL Draft 2024: Start Time, TV Schedule, How To Watch Online And More