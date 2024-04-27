Laapataa Ladies: Hansal Mehta reviews Kiran Rao’s ‘big hearted’ film; ‘I went in expecting more…’

Laapataa Ladies is one of the highly acclaimed movies of this year. The film, which was released in theaters on March 1, 2024, marked the directorial comeback of Kiran Rao after Dhobi Ghat. Aamir Khan turned producer for this heartwarming comedy-drama.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who recently watched the film, shared his thoughts and opinions, lauding it for being “big-hearted.”

Hansal Mehta showers praise on Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies

Today, April 27, Hansal Mehta took to his X (Twitter) account and penned a glowing review for the film Laapataa Ladies. He said, “Saw the very big-hearted and moving Laapata Ladies. Sometimes all that is needed is simplicity and clarity. This film is that.”

Expressing that the movie exceeded his expectations, Mehta stated, “I went in expecting more and finished with more than it apparently delivers.” He added, “It is old fashioned in a good way and modern in a very invisible manner. It is deceptively simple in its treatment and humor.”

Have a look at his tweet!

More about Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan

Laapataa Ladies follows the story of two brides who get swapped on a train. Their journey and adventures lead to a sweet tale of discovering themselves. The film has been praised for its witty humor and performances. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Presented by Jio Studios, the ensemble cast of the film stars talented actors such as Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in significant roles.

The movie is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogue, with additional dialogue written by Divyanidhi Sharma. Even before its theatrical release, the film had earned global recognition. It was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, where it received a standing ovation.

Laapataa Ladies is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, allowing viewers to experience it from their homes.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Kiran Rao’s directorial backed by Aamir Khan