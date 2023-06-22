5 Best Nuts for Diabetics to Control Blood Sugar Levels

People with diabetes need to make major changes in their food patterns in order to manage the disease. That being said, not being able to snack on your favorite treats and having to eat at specific times can be super challenging. Saying no to your favorite french fries or chips can feel heartbreaking. For diabetics, nuts can help them satisfy their taste buds. Different nuts come with different health benefits. Here’s a list of the best nuts for diabetics that can help them manage blood sugar levels.

Nuts are a great source of nutrition and come with a host of nutritional benefits. They can be the go-to snack that can help maintain blood sugar levels and manage weight gain ( 1 ). Research has also found that consumption of nuts is associated with lower risk factors for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome ( 2 ). Scroll down to know more about the best nuts for people with diabetes.

What Are the Best Nuts for Diabetes?

When you are strolling the grocery store for diabetes-friendly snacks, the best thing you can find is nuts! Nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, peanuts, hazelnuts, etc come with their own set of benefits and can be easily integrated into your diet. Different nuts come with different health benefits. Not all may be suitable for people with diabetes. It may also be essential to avoid salted nuts. Have them in plain simple form instead. So here we have a list of some of the best nuts for diabetics to snack on.

1. Almonds

Almonds come with a host of health benefits. According to research, almonds can help reduce risks of cardiovascular diseases for people with type 2 diabetes and control glucose levels. Almonds are also a great source of fiber, help you feel satiated, and can be good for digestion too ( 3 ).

Research also found that the consumption of almonds by participants with type 2 diabetes for 12 weeks improved their blood sugar levels and lipid profiles ( 3 ). A longer-duration study saw that incorporating almonds into the diets of patients with type 2 diabetes for 24 weeks reduced the risk of heart disease and helped manage glucose levels ( 4 ). Almonds help to reduce Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) in the body which is known to block arteries, making it a very beneficial food.

Another reason why you may want to consider almonds as a super snack is that it is a rich source of magnesium. One ounce of almonds contains about 80 milligrams of magnesium, and it’s an important nutrient to control blood sugar levels ( 5 ). Hence, if you are considering a healthy snack, almonds may be one of the best nuts for diabetics.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are another superfood that may be a great addition to your diet if you have diabetes. They may be high in calories however, research has found that they do not affect body composition or body weight, making them one of the best nuts for diabetes ( 6 ).

A study conducted on women found that there is a link between walnut consumption and lower risks of developing type 2 diabetes ( 7 ). Walnuts are rich in fiber, protein, and good fats which help in keeping you feeling full ( 8 ).

3. Cashews

Cashews are another snacking option that can also be healthy for you as a diabetic. Cashews can help in improving the ratio of LDL to HDL. It can also be useful in reducing the risks of heart disease ( 9 ).

A study in 2018 looked at the effects of a cashew-rich diet compared to a regular diabetes diet and found that the participants who incorporated cashew rich diets had lower blood pressure and better levels of HDL post 12 weeks of being on the respective diets ( 10 ). Cashew consumption also did not negatively affect blood sugar levels or weight.

4. Pistachios

Pistachios contain a healthy amount of fiber, and beneficial fats and are quite energy-rich ( 11 ). They are better snacks compared to carbohydrate-saturated snacks like chips. Pistachios also make you feel full or satiated for a longer period.

Research done in 2015, compared a pistachio-rich diet to a regular diet for participants with type 2 diabetes for 4 weeks. They discovered that the group that had a pistachio-rich diet had a better LDL to HDL cholesterol ratio than the group which had a regular diet. The pistachio-rich diet group also showed to have better triglyceride levels which means they had better heart health ( 12 ).

The best part about these nuts is that you can eat them as stand-alone snacks or just incorporate them into your meals. You can crush the pistachios to add them to your salads or add them to your baked chicken or fish. This makes pistachios one of the best nuts for diabetics.

5. Peanuts

When speaking of the best nuts for diabetics to eat, you cannot forget peanuts. Peanuts are your tasty yet fiber-rich nuts which we love to munch on. They also contain a good amount of protein and leave you feeling full despite being a snack ( 13 ).

Not only do they have a low glycemic load, but also seem to help with regulating blood sugar levels according to research ( 14 ). The study showcased how adding just two spoons of peanut butter to your meals could help in the prevention of post-meal blood sugar spikes. However, this study did not have a control group and had 16 participants.

Another study from 2013 found that adding peanuts to cereal could help control appetite and blood sugar levels in participants who were at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These participants were struggling with obesity which can be a major risk factor in developing type 2 diabetes ( 15 ).

Why Are Nuts Useful for Diabetes?

Almost all nuts may come with their own set of benefits. Nuts like almonds, cashews, and walnuts contain high amounts of protein and fiber that help in managing cholesterol levels. High cholesterol levels are related to risks of heart disease and high blood sugar levels. Almonds, pistachios, and peanuts are known to significantly reduce the “bad” cholesterol in your body and improve levels of “good” cholesterol. ( 4 ), ( 12 ).

Nuts are beneficial also because they are low on the glycemic index. The glycemic index is the rate at which your body absorbs carbohydrates. This means that when you eat nuts, the carbohydrates are absorbed slowly. A study found that adding almonds to white bread or eating nuts along with pasta slowed down the carbohydrate absorption rate ( 16 ).

People who have diabetes are also at a greater risk of developing cardiovascular diseases ( 17 ). Nuts like almonds contain vitamin E and also help prevent the formation of plaque which narrows and clogs arteries. Nuts like walnuts also contain Omega 3 which helps improve “good” cholesterol levels in the body.

Nuts contain essential nutrients that can be beneficial to managing your cholesterol as well as blood sugar levels ( 18 ). Nuts contain unsaturated fats which come with a host of benefits for your health in general as well. The unsaturated fats perform functions like supporting cell growth and protecting organs such as the heart ( 19 ). Nuts help in regulating blood sugar levels which makes them a better snack option in comparison to pretzels or chips.

Nuts to Avoid When One Has Diabetes

Nuts in their organic form are beneficial for your health and managing blood glucose levels. It may be better to have a variety of nuts included in your diet than only choosing to have too much of one kind. Add them to your diets as snacks or as dressings in pasta and salads to integrate them effectively.

One that you may want to avoid is having salted or sugar-coated nuts. The salted or sugar-coated varieties of nuts may not be beneficial for your blood sugar levels. Salted nuts contain sodium which is bad for your blood sugar as well as blood pressure ( 20 ). Many of you may love the sweet and savory combination and like to have honey-roasted cashews or chocolate-covered almonds, but these nuts may be bad news. These are high in carbs and may not be the best choice for you when you have diabetes.

Conclusion

Nuts are known as a superfood for a reason and we all agree! These mini snacks are packed with nutrients, fiber, and proteins that improve the quality of our diets. A healthy diet can be key to maintaining healthy blood sugar levels for diabetics. Midnight hunger pangs and tea time snacks can easily be replaced with nuts that can actually help regulate your blood sugar levels while making you feel satiated. To add to this, these nuts can be super tasty and can also be added to your smoothies or salads to make them more appetizing. They also help to manage calorie intake while letting you snack at odd times. The best nuts for diabetics can be almonds, cashews, peanuts, walnuts, and pistachios. Each of these help in managing cholesterol levels, and glucose levels and prove to be a great source of nutrition. Making them a part of your food habits can give you a fiber and protein-rich diet, in turn leading to lower risks of high blood sugar and heart disease.

