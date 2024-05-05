In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared as guests. In conversation with Kapil Sharma, the two brothers talked about their careers, their relationship with their father, Dharmendra, their first films, and more. The two also got emotional when they recalled how 2023 was a year of success for their family after a period of struggle.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional talking about their struggle

Bobby Deol talked about how, in 2023, Sunny Deol's Gadar was released, followed by Dharmendra's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and then his superhit film Animal. In his words, "Mujhe khushi is baat ki hain kii bhaiya ne Gadar dene ke baad 22 saal wait kiya. Aur ek hi saal main, pehle papa ki film releases huyi, unhone jo role kiya, koi aur karta toh maza hi nahi aata, phir meri film aayi, aur wo bhi superhit ho gayi."

(I'm happy that my brother waited 22 years after Gadar, and in the same year, my father's film was released. It would not have been fun to see somebody else do the role, and then my movie came, which was a superhit again.)

As he finished, Sunny Deol added that he wanted to say something. He said, "It has been many years, and one thing or the other thing kept happening. We were putting in our best efforts; it's not that we weren't trying. Bobby, I, and father, all of us tried this and that. But as my son got married and a daughter came in our home, things took a turn for good." Hearing this, the audience cheered for them.

He also added that his father, Dharmendra, had been in the industry since the 1960s, and they have been sharing the same limelight. "We have seen a lot in these years. But what happened this time, with all the love we are receiving from people… I didn't know what was happening…I was crying and both laughing from inside... as if God revealed himself all of a sudden!” Bobby Deol, who was trying to control his tears, wiped his eyes.

Further, Sunny mentioned Animal's success and credited everything to the audiences' love and support. His brother continued wiping his tears, and Sunny welled up and quickly wore the shades he was carrying.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

