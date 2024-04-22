Gemini Weekly Horoscope April 22 - April 28, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

Being careful with health is a good idea. You might have problems with your breathing and will need to see a doctor. Seniors need to be careful when getting on or off a bus or train. You should stay away from the stairs. To stay healthy, make exercise a regular part of your life and do yoga. Stay away from large amounts of sugar and oil and eat veggies instead.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

You're a good beginning at love. It's important to maintain a lover in a place of security so that no big problems come up throughout the relationship. Stay out of trouble by keeping an adult outlook. When you're with someone, be smart and caring. This week, some single Gemini women will get more than one proposal. You'll be interested in someone at work or in the neighborhoods.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Get ready to deal with new tasks. Even though you have a lot to do, you will have chances to show what you can do. Do important work that will lead to a raise in both your job and your pay. Those taking difficult exams will also have the chance to succeed. If you're a business owner who wants to grow, you should be clearer about your goals.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

This week don't give someone a lot of money because you might not be able to get it back in time. You will make a lot of money but be smart about the purchases you make. Get help from a financial expert, especially if you want to invest in the market for stocks or do business that involves risk. Although it's still early, some women will buy a car or house this week.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.