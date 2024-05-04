Vijay Deverakonda to team up with director Ravi Kiran Kola for rural action drama; here's what we know so far

Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in the rather regrettable film The Family Star, seems to be lining up his next film with a new collaboration. The actor is all set to star in a rural action drama flick.

Announcing the collaboration through his official Instagram handle, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru-fame director Ravi Kiran Kola posted a picture with Vijay. Along with the post, he also added the caption, “It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit.” Moreover, the yet-to-be-titled film’s updates are set to come in by May 9, 2024, coinciding with Vijay’s birthday.

Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with director Ravi Kiran Kola

The upcoming action flick is being bankrolled by producer Dil Raju who also recently made the film The Family Star, featuring Vijay. Moreover, the movie’s director, Ravi Kiran Kola, is known for directing the film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, starring Kiran Abbavaram in his debut role. He also worked as the screenwriter for the Vishwak Sen film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

Both films were hits in terms of both critical acclaim and box office collections. While both previous films by the director were romantic movies, it would be interesting to see how he will helm an action movie with Vijay, who will be shown as a person coming from a rural background.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen on the big screen this year with the film The Family Star, which was written and directed by Parasuram. The movie marked the second collaboration of the actor and director after their previous hit, Geetha Govindam.

The romantic drama movie featured the story of Govardhan, a middle-class man who works as an architect and strives to provide for his extended family. His life takes an interesting turn when a college student, Indu, rents the top level of his house, with a romantic relationship also shaping up.

Besides Vijay, the movie also had an additional cast of actors like Mrunal Thakur, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, Divyansha Kaushik, Raja Chembolu, Rohini Hattangadi, and many more in key roles. However, despite the hype around it, the film failed to impress the critics and audience, eventually ending up as a failure.

Furthermore, Vijay Deverakonda is next set to feature in an action movie directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, which also has Sreeleela in the lead role.

