Elvish Yadav finds himself in legal trouble again. On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against him in connection with the snake venom case that landed the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in jail. Currently, he is out on bail.

Money laundering case against Elvish Yadav

A senior ED official has confirmed that the agency’s Lucknow unit has registered a case against Elvish Yadav and others under different sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the snake venom case considering the significant amount of money involved in the racket. He also mentioned that the team was likely to question Yadav and other people involved in the snake venom case. Reportedly, they would also investigate the fleet of expensive vehicles owned by Yadav.

Earlier in March this year, Elvish Yadav was in legal custody and spent 14 days in the prison. While he had initially called all charges against him 'baseless and fake', he admitted to having met all the arrested accused at rave parties. Apart from this, he also accepted that he arranged the supply of snake venom at the rave parties.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organization, the Noida Police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties. As per reports, nine snakes, including cobras and 20 ml of snake venom were seized from the rave party.

As the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's name aired in the case, he posted videos on Instagram and YouTube explaining his innocence and said that he would cooperate with the officials. He also mentioned to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

During his time in prison, the social media influencer's parents appeared for several interviews and claimed their son was innocent. His father also talked about the humble lifestyle they lead and stated the expensive cars shown in Elvish's vlogs and social media are on rent. He refuted Elvish's ownership over expensive cars and luxury properties.

