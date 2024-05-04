Caitlin Clark WNBA Debut: Former Iowa Star Scores 21-Points But Loses Against Dallas Wings in First Pre-Season Game

Caitlin Clark's fever is taking the WNBA by storm, and it’s just the preseason. The legendary NCAA star made her debut for the Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings and gave a glimpse of what to expect from her during the regular WNBA season. Clark was on fire with her scoring, but her team lost 79-76 despite that.

Above all, many fans were curious to see if Clark could carry over her college skills to the professional ranks. Assuming Clark can reduce her turnover and foul rate, her WNBA career could be truly amazing, judging from the first game.

Clark starts her Indiana Fever career by scoring 21 points

Clark showed no fear right away, as she routinely made long-range shots, just as she had at Iowa. Clark shot five of his thirteen three-point attempts with semi-efficiency. If there was a drawback, it might be that she gave up the initiative a little too much. Although it's not always a bad thing, one of Clark's best qualities is her ability to pass, and on Friday night, we didn't get to see much of it. She only had two assists at the end of the game.

Clark's need to share ball-handling responsibilities with an accomplished guard like Erica Wheeler is largely to blame for that. But given that Clark made five turnovers, fans will be hoping that it’s a learning curve for the former NCAA superstar. Nevertheless, it was a positive beginning for the Fever's team chemistry and confidence-boosting endeavors.

Narrow loss for the Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever would have loved to start their preseason with a win but the signs are good with Caitlin Clark at the center of things for the franchise. The fans were treated with some class shooting by Clark and they will be hoping for more wins than losses in the regular season.

