'Most Beautiful Woman': Sammy Hagar Lauds Wife Kari And Their Relationship During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Rock legend Sammy Hagar was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30th. The 76-year-old singer received recognition for his illustrious career in the music industry. The ceremony was filled with tributes and heartfelt moments. Fellow musician John Mayer took the stage to honor Hagar with a speech. Mayer, a self-proclaimed Van Halen fan, spoke about his admiration for Hagar's talent. He was quoted saying, "I'm an even bigger Sammy Hagar fan."

Hagar's long-time manager, Tom Consolo, was among the guests who joined him for the ceremony. The event, held near Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard, was hosted by chef and television personality Guy Fieri. Hagar wasn't alone for this momentous occasion; he was surrounded by his family, including his wife Kari. Hagar made sure to express his admiration for her. In his words, "the most beautiful woman in this town" had supported him throughout his journey.

Sammy Hagar gets his star on the Walk of Fame with wife Kari by his side

Sammy Hagar, the legendary rock musician from Van Halen, celebrated a major career milestone with a special ceremony on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Accompanying him at the event was his biggest supporter and life partner, his wife Kari.

Married since 1995, Kari has been a constant presence in Hagar's life. The couple share two daughters, Kama and Samantha. The ceremony wasn't just a celebration for Sammy but for the entire Hagar family.

As the couple posed for photos, they were joined by their daughters Kama, 28, and Samantha, 23. Hagar’s sons from a previous relationship, Aaron and Andrew, were also present, making it a true family affair.

During his acceptance speech, Hagar shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd, acknowledging his wife's steadfast support over the years. “Kari’s been hanging out with me now for 32 years. And I mean, she’s been holding on for dear life,” Hagar said. “It’s like riding on a rocket ship being around me, I can’t help myself.”

"Anybody that [doesn’t] recognize Kari, just look for the most beautiful woman in this town,” Hagar said in his speech.

His playful comments highlighted the enduring love and support Kari has provided throughout their years together.

Sammy Hagar gushes about wife Kari's support over 3 decades

Hagar couldn't help but publicly express his gratitude for Kari's unwavering presence throughout their decades-long relationship. He's grateful to have such a supportive partner by his side through thick and thin.

Hagar reflected on the importance of having a partner to share life’s special moments. "I can’t tell you how I enjoy having a partner every time something good happens," he said. "I don’t want to share that by myself. I don’t want to live in a beautiful home and drive fast cars and walk on a beautiful beach without my wife, you know? It’s really important to have a partner that supports you and that you want to be with and be around and that’s Kari."

Hagar and Kari's story began in the early 1990s during a Van Halen tour stop in Virginia Beach. The couple met at a birthday party for former tour manager Scotty Ross, and it didn't take long for them to hit it off. Kari recalled that they instantly became friends, stating, "I just ended up sitting down next to him. We instantly just clicked, and we were just buddies."

Kari took on a supportive role in Hagar's life, describing herself as a grounding presence. She said, "I try to be the grounding source. I try to be the therapist and the organizer and the mom to my kids, and sometimes I guess him, too."

Their relationship eventually led to marriage, but the proposal was anything but traditional. Kari revealed that Hagar popped the question in a casual setting while they were on a flight. "He said, 'So do you want to get married?' And I went, 'What? Of course!'" She was taken by surprise and responded with tears of joy, agreeing to become Hagar's wife without hesitation.

