What Happened Between Britney Spears And Paul Soliz At Chateau Marmont Hotel In Los Angeles? Timeline Explained

In reference to her reported fight with her rumored boyfriend Paul Soliz on Wednesday, May 1, Britney Spears has spoken out. Her statement was made just hours after TMZ revealed that concerned guests thought the Toxic singer was going through a mental breakdown due to a blowout argument with Paul, leading them to call paramedics to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. She was reportedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

The report claims that Britney arrived at the hotel late on Wednesday night. According to TMZ, visitors stated that a woman who fit the author of Woman in Me's description "was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests." Around 10:30 p.m., police came to the scene, but they allegedly left when they noticed no evidence of danger.

Britney Spears speaks out on alleged physical altercation with rumored boyfriend

Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding an alleged physical altercation involving her rumored boyfriend, Paul Soliz. The incident was reported to have taken place at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Wednesday, May 1, according to multiple sources. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!!” Spears wrote of the alleged incident on social media Thursday (May 2). “Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

Advertisement

Spears also mentioned that she had injured her ankle during the incident, and paramedics were called to assist her at the hotel. However, the pop star wasn't pleased with how the medical personnel handled the situation. She noted that they "showed up at my door illegally." Spears emphasized that "they never came in my room," but she felt uncomfortable and "completely harassed" by their presence.

Pictures of the Crossroads actress showed her exiting the hotel looking disheveled with a blanket wrapped around her and a pillow in front of her body. There were no visible injuries.

In her social media post, Spears shared that she would soon be leaving Los Angeles and relocating to Boston. Overall, Britney Spears has acknowledged the recent incident while making it clear that she's on a journey toward strength and healing.

What did Paul Richard Soliz say about Britney Spears?

Britney Spears first met Paul Richard Soliz when he was hired to handle maintenance tasks at her home in 2022. At the time, she was still married to Sam Asghari, but after her split, her relationship with Soliz reportedly took on a romantic turn. Although the exact timing remains unclear, US Weekly indicated that the couple started dating around the same period as Spears' breakup. Despite his background, Soliz spoke positively about Britney, describing her as "a phenomenal and very positive woman."

Soliz's criminal history, however, has raised eyebrows. His record includes charges such as child endangerment, driving without a license, and disturbing the peace. In 2020, he faced more serious charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

After pleading no contest to the charges, Soliz was sentenced to two years of probation and served about 90 days in jail. He acknowledged his criminal background, stating, "I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it. I’m a working man. I own my own business."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Finally Settle Their Divorce Case; Here's What The Last Call Is