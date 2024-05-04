'I Will Be Impressed': Katy Perry Jokingly Asks Orlando Bloom To Put His Socks In The Right Place In Hilarious IG Post

Katy Perry, the celebrated pop singer and American Idol judge, took to Instagram recently to share her thoughts on her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. She praised the actor's new TV show, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, which streams on Peacock TV, highlighting his commitment to authenticity while participating in extreme sports.

Orlando Bloom's work on the show is both intense and fearless, as it was described by Perry herself. "In a world of AI/deepfakin/green-screenin/vfxing/stunt doublin etc etc," Perry wrote in the caption of her post, "my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL." The caption included photos of the couple together and video clips showing Perry anxiously watching as Bloom took a dramatic leap from a plane.

Katy Perry wants Orlando Bloom to keep his socks in the right place

Pop star Katy Perry, 39, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, for his adventurous spirit—but not without poking a little fun at his habits around the house. In a recent post, Perry praised Bloom's latest series To the Edge, which follows him as he engages in a range of extreme sports, including free diving, rock climbing, and wingsuiting, on a journey of self-discovery. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Perry didn't miss the chance to call out Bloom for something a bit more down-to-earth. She teased him for his tendency to leave his socks in unexpected places. As she put it, "CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK."

Despite the playful jab, the post also included a heartwarming display of affection. Perry shared two photos: one where they pose together in matching outfits, Perry gazing lovingly at Bloom, and another where they goof around, with Perry pretending to karate kick Bloom.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter named Daisy Dove, continue to show their playful and supportive dynamic through social media.

Orlando Bloom takes on extreme stunts with Katy Perry's support

Orlando Bloom is taking on some heart-stopping challenges in his new adventure series, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. The show features the actor attempting extreme sports like wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing, pushing himself to the limit.

Before signing on to this intense adventure, Orlando Bloom sought the approval of his fiancée, pop superstar Katy Perry. He revealed that she was very supportive of his involvement in the show. "She's super supportive. We both are of each other," Bloom mentioned during an interview with TODAY on April 18.

However, Perry's attitude changed after seeing the toll these stunts took on him. Initially, she assured him that everything would be fine, reminding him about the show's insurance and safety precautions. But after he came home from filming, she saw the strain on his face and began to worry. Bloom shared that her reaction shifted to concern, asking if he was okay and whether they were still in good shape.

“She was like, ‘Listen, there’s insurance. This is for a show...’ But I hadn’t necessarily — I think it wasn’t until I was coming home and she saw me, the look on my face and the feeling I was going through, where because I think whilst, of course there were measures taken to keep my safety — and I wouldn’t recommend anyone do this at home, by the way, any of it, unless you have absolute experts with you,” he said.

Advertisement

He continued, “I would say that she just was like, ‘I think this is going to be fine until she saw me and then she was like, ‘Are you good? Are we good?’”

Bloom admitted that there were times during filming when he questioned his own safety. "I really was like, 'Oh, my life really is in my hands if I don't kind of do this correctly,'" he said.

Despite the risks involved, Katy Perry continued to support her fiancé.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'