PIC: Amitabh Bachchan greets Rajinikanth with warm hug; fans say, ‘Two sides of same coin,' 'legends'

Two of India’s biggest celebrities Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have been entertaining film lovers with their performances for decades now. They both receive immense love and support from their fans. Today, May 4, 2024, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a photo with Rajinikanth, and without a doubt, the photo has caused a stir online among their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shares a warm hug with Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rajinikanth. In the photo, both can be seen extremely joyful while sharing a warm hug. Big B wrote, "Am honored and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!".

Fans react to Amitabh Bachchan's post

Fans wasted no time in responding to the post. One commented, "Shehanshah of Bollywood & Baasha of Kollywood." Another remarked, "Two legends in one frame." Someone else chimed in, "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Uncle & Mr. Rajni sir, God's Of Talent." Another fan expressed, "When Gurus meet." There was also this observation, "Rare sight of one stratosphere complementing another." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Another fan shared, "Whole Indian cinema in one frame." Lastly, one fan wrote, "The two faces that helped define Indian cinema in one frame!! Loved your two chemistry in 'Hum'. One wrote, "Two sides of the same coin… inseparable & equally important… the undisputed Emperor meets the incomparable Thalaiva …".

Advertisement

Check out Big B's Instagram post here:

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath. He will be next seen in the multilingual sci-fic action Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Apart from that, he is also making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth on the work front

After finishing Vettaiyan, Superstar Rajinikanth will begin work on his 171st film, Coolie, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The directors recently published the film's title teaser, which features the celebrity monologuing his famous line from the 1980s film Ranga. Furthermore, the background score used in the teaser was inspired by the actor's song Vaa Pakkam Vaa. However, the original song's composer, Ilaiyaraaja, has just issued a legal notice to the film's producers, citing copyright difficulties.



Aside from these films, it is also rumored that Rajinikanth may collaborate with director Nelson on the sequel to their smash film Jailer, which was released in 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Hrithik Roshan would not become a star': Ram Gopal Varma reveals no one signed him before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai