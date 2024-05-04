When Conor McGregor Showed His Support To Ryan Garcia Following Gervonta Davis Loss

Ryan Garcia’s fight against Gervonta Davis witnessed an unfortunate loss for KingRy. However, UFC superstar Conor McGregor was there to support KingRy in the dressing room following his first loss.

Although the Irish superstar has disavowed Ryan Garcia following his failed drug test for the Devin Haney fight, McGregor was once witnessed to be a huge fan of the American boxer calling him ‘the future’ of the sport.

When Conor McGregor Praised Ryan Garcia Following Gervonta Davis' Loss

The rivalry between lightweight boxers Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia was intense. Both fighters were engaged in multiple back-and-forths that are well documented.

Prior to the fight, Ryan Garcia appeared to be extremely confident in his abilities, going as far as to bet his entire earnings on the bout. However, KingRy failed to capture the classic knockout victory against Davis.

Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia with a brutal shot to the body that prompted the 25-year-old to take a knee. Tank is still undefeated and credited as the boxer who provided KingRy with his first loss throughout his career.

After the fight, Conor McGregor entered the dressing room to cheer on a disappointed Ryan Garcia. The Irishman showed his support and praised KingRy on his performance in the ring despite his loss.

“I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause,” said McGregor. Garcia’s fight against Davis had KingRy signing a rehydration clause deal that restricts fighters from gaining weight after the official weigh-in.

The whole room cheered for The Notorious as he offered his commendations to the fighter. Conor McGregor expressed his desire to witness a rematch between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. The Notorious appeared to be exhilarated in his exchange with KingRy.

Conor McGregor Goes Off On Ryan Garcia After Failed Drug Test Report

Ryan Garcia’s recent performance against Devin Haney was a spectacle. Although KingRy managed to emerge victorious and win the hearts of boxing fans, recent reports of his PED usage had turned the tables.

Fans on social media appeared to be enraged following the breaking news. One man in particular who failed to hold himself back was UFC star Conor McGregor. The Notorious’ currently-deleted tweet had shredded Garcia into pieces.

“Sad and a bit sick. Don’t come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia,” wrote McGregor. The Irishman also dragged UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley accusing him of drug usage prior to one of his fights.

The Notorious went on to offer a sparring match with Ryan Garcia. McGregor also congratulated KingRy’s opponent Devin Haney calling him ‘heroic.’ The 35-year-old threatened both fighters in the now-deleted X rant.

Although performance-enhancing drug usage in combat sports is looked down upon, the Irishman took it up a notch as he was enraged due to their alleged drug use.

After an almost-three-year-long hiatus, Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The Notorious anticipated to display a dominant performance against Iron and make a great comeback to the sport.