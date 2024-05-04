Charlie Puth Announces New Single Hero For 'Friend' After Being Name-Dropped In Taylor Swift's TTPD; Deets Inside

After a brief hiatus, Charlie Puth has broken his silence following Taylor Swift's subtle acknowledgment in her recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Puth's reaction, albeit indirect, has paved the way for a significant announcement in his musical journey. “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Swift sang.

Unveiling "Hero"

Puth sets the stage for his forthcoming single, "Hero," slated for release on May 24. The track, long kept under wraps, emerges from Puth's creative vault, spurred by Swift's lyrical nod and the ensuing encouragement from fans. "These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you," Puth wrote. "This is a song I wrote about my friend called 'Hero.' Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are."

Swift's Nod and Puth's Acknowledgment

Swift's lyrical inclusion of Puth in "The Tortured Poets Department" sparked curiosity and acclaim. While Puth refrains from direct commentary on the reference, the unveiling of "Hero" suggests a tacit acknowledgment and appreciation of Swift's recognition.

Puth's Musical Landscape

Puth's musical journey intertwines with Swift's in subtle ways. From covering her hits to addressing collaboration rumors, Puth's admiration for Swift has been evident. Swift's nod in her album further highlights the mutual respect between the two artists. Musician Matty Healy had praised Charlie for his music in the past. "That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd," Matty had written on X in 2018. Taylor and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2023. Considering this, fans have deduced Matty Healy to be the ex that Taylor talks about on the TTPD title track.

As anticipation mounts for Puth's upcoming release, "Hero," fans eagerly await the lyrical narrative behind the track. Puth's response to Swift's acknowledgment not only underscores the relationship between artists but also hints at a new chapter in his musical odyssey.

