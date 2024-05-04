'Hrithik Roshan would not become a star': Ram Gopal Varma reveals no one signed him before Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan, one of the finest actors in Bollywood today, fondly known as the Greek God, has been winning the hearts of fans and cinema lovers with his unmatched acting prowess and dancing skills. The actor was recently seen in Fighter, a movie that garnered critical acclaim for its narrative and powerful storyline. However, there was a director who once thought that Roshan would never become a star.

Ram Gopal Varma thought Hrithik Roshan would not become a star in the industry

In a recent video on Ram Gopal Varma's YouTube channel, he can be seen talking about Hrithik Roshan's debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He said, "When I saw Hrithik Roshan, I didn’t think he would become a star. Most of the industry also did not think, and because of this, they didn’t sign him. Before his first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released, but nobody signed him. And once he became a superstar everybody was after him."

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

Hrithik Roshan to date has delivered big blockbusters like War, Super 30, and more. His most recent film, Fighter, has grossed more than Rs 300 crore globally. On the work front, A Mid-Day report claimed that Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, plans to crack the concept of Krrish 4 this summer.

A source close to the development shared with the portal that the actor is currently busy filming for War 2, yet he will be involved in ideating the next part with his father and their in-house team of writers. It has been revealed that the project is currently in advanced stages.

Talking about his current project, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan started shooting for War 2 in February 2024. The YRF Spy Universe Film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the filmmaker is charged up to bring out a new side of Roshan as Kabir in the War sequel.

Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe to date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and gritty.

