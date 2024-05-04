The Boys Season 4 Official Trailer: Billy Butcher Takes Last Stand Against Homelander's Reign As He Want To Do 'One Thing Right With The Time'

The Boys are back, and they're not holding back in the highly anticipated fourth season of the Prime Video superhero series! Fans at the first-ever CCXP México got a huge surprise today when they saw the amazing new trailer for Season Four of the popular show The Boys. Read on to know more the official trailer of The Boys Season 4.

When does The Boys Season 4 come out?

The Boys is set to hit Prime Video on June 13, 2024. Cast members of the show, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit joined a special panel to show the thrilling trailer to excited fans.

The new season kicks off on June 13 with three episodes, followed by one new episode each week until the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18. You can catch all eight episodes on Prime Video, available in English and several other languages, for viewers in over 240 countries.

Season 4 trailer reveals Billy Butcher on a mission to The Boys amid world destruction

In the new trailer for Season 4 of the Prime Video superhero show, Billy Butcher is facing tough times with not much time left to live. Meanwhile, Homelander is on a power trip, taking control of The Seven and causing chaos.

The trailer kicks off with Butcher entering The Boys' headquarters, visibly defeated and seeking redemption for his past mistakes. He acknowledges his shortcomings to the group, expressing "I owe Becca my life, and all I see are messes I've made and I ain't got time to fix it. I can do one thing right with the time I've got left, and I can't do it alone. I can't do it without you." Butcher's plea for unity sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown with Homelander and The Seven.

As the trailer transitions to scenes of chaos and unrest, Homelander emerges as a formidable antagonist, rallying The Seven with a chilling declaration to save a corrupt country by any means necessary.

Butcher says, "This country is corrupt beyond repair," as the angry protesters begin to fight with one another, he continues, "So we've gotta save it. It's not going to be easy, we're going to have to do some terrible things for the greater good." With tensions escalating and violent clashes erupting between protesters and supes, the world is on the brink of destruction.

Amidst the chaos, Butcher unveils a shocking revelation: he's discovered a virus that can kill supes, including Homelander. However, not everyone is on board with Butcher's plan, including Starlight, played by Erin Moriarty, who questions the morality of resorting to such extreme measures.

As the conflict intensifies, The Boys deal with their own moral compasses, torn between seeking revenge and striving for redemption. Hughie, played by Jack Quaid, advocates for a more humane approach, saying, "If we're ever going to win against monsters, we need to start acting human."

To summarise in Season Four, things are really intense. Victoria Neuman is getting closer to being in charge, and Homelander is getting even stronger. Butcher, who's sick and doesn't have much time left, lost Becca's son and his role as leader of The Boys. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With so much at stake, they have to find a way to put aside their differences and save the world.

The Boys Season 4 star cast and crew

The show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Season Four will also feature new faces including Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on a popular comic book and is brought to life by executive producers like Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Eric Kripke. A bunch of other talented folks help make the show too, including Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and a few other companies. Get ready for The Boys Season 4, premiering on Prime Video on June 13. Stay tuned for future updates.

