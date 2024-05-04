LeBron James Appreciation Post for Kyrie Irving Goes Viral After Mavs Star Score 30 Points Against Clippers in Game 6

The playoff game 6 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers caught the eye of LeBron James as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to show his love for Kyrie Irving as he decimated the Clippers to help the Mavericks qualify for the next round.

What did LeBron James post?

James Posted, KY STOP IT!!!!! OMG.

This post came against the backdrop of Kyrie Irving dropping 30 points in Game 6 as the Dallas Mavericks closed out the series against the LA Clippers, who are also the rivals of LeBron James’ LA Lakers.

Kyrie Irving erupted in the second half

The first half of the game was subdued for the Mavericks star as he could score just 2 points, but they were kept in the game by Luka Doncic, as the first half ended 52-52. However, the former Cleveland Cavs star had no mercy for the Clippers, as he scored 28 points in the second half to help his team register a 13-point win. In addition to the 30 points, Kyrie also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in the game.

The Dallas Mavericks will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals and the duo of Irving and Doncic would love to keep their good form to make sure that the Mavericks play the conference finals.

James and Kyrie’s Mutual Respect

James and Irving go back a long time together and they are still best friends. The duo played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the NBA championship. Even though they haven’t played together in almost a decade, the mutual respect is for everyone to see. The LA Lakers must have been knocked out in the first round of playoffs but looks like King James will be supporting the Mavericks to go over the line because of Kyrie Irving.

