Did Donovan Mitchell Really Say He Can't Win With Cats After Scoring 50 Points in Losing Cause Against Magic?

Donovan Mitchell was a frustrated figure after a heart-wrenching loss against the Orlando Magic in Game 6, even though he scored 50 points. After the game, Mitchell had an interview, and since then, a post on X started going viral about how he said he doesn’t want to play with cats, but is that true?

Mitchell could have had a game to remember, but his teammates didn’t support him well enough on the court to turn his 50-point game into a win.

What did NBACentel post?

“I can’t win with these cats," NBACentel posted.

However, just before everyone starts trolling Donovan Mitchell for not being an ideal teammate and being selfish, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and the NBA player never said anything like this. There are no other reports from any publications around the world regarding this. This post was done in a way that pokes fun at the Cleveland Cavaliers star, as the rumors in the market about his move from the franchise after the season are at an all-time high.

Can Donovan Mitchell Help the Cavs qualify for the next round?

Donovan Mitchell is firing on all cylinders but the game isn’t about one player and the Cavaliers players will need to understand this. Mitchell can score for fun in the game, but the likes of Garland, Mobley, and Allen will have to support him properly in order to qualify for the next round by beating a very young and energetic Orlando Magic.

