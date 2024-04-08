Horoscope Weekly: How have the stars planned this week for you? Where should you invest your time and attention this time around?

Aries Weekly Horoscope, April 8th – 14th, 2024

This week, the Sun moves into your sign, giving you extra energy and making it a full birth season for Aries. In 2024, this is one of the best times to start something new or a new project because it marks the beginning of the astrological year. With the Sun in your sign right now, you should be thinking about the future and making plans. However, since Venus and Saturn are currently in your emotional zone, you might start to miss the past, especially lost loves. This is like a wake-up call that will help you deal with the past so that you can move on to what's next, which most likely will be even better for you. It's almost time to do it, because this week Mars, your master, moves into your emotional zone to push you not to get angry or even, but to get up and move on with your present and future, even if you're having problems inside that might stop you.

As the week comes to a close, Venus and Jupiter connect, which could mean good luck with love and money. If you think positively, these things could come into your life in large amounts soon since Jupiter is in the picture. If you think positively, Jupiter in the picture could mean that you have a lot of both soon.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

Thoughts, feelings, and memories are probably clearer right now and for the next four weeks. feeling like the Sun is shining on all the good things in your life and getting you ready for what's to come. Around the middle of the week, your boss Venus will welcome sensible Saturn in your area of friendships, hopes, and dreams. This will encourage you to "feel the love" with some or all of your go-to groups and also to put some love into your goals. Venus tends to see things in a more positive light, but Saturn wants you to be smart, realistic, and determined when it comes to the friends who care about you and the dreams that can come true if you work hard enough.

About a day later, Mars joins the picture. It's a call to action that makes you want to make things happen over the next two months with the people and projects that match your skills and stubbornness. As Venus connects to lucky Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, the weekend could bring you more fun, love, and happiness, whether you spend it with friends or get lost in something that inspires you completely. Trust your gut and don't try to be too logical. You might be in a situation where things aren't what they seem to be. You may be on a rough or scary path, but follow your gut; success will come in the end.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

There is a big boost in bonds, team goals, and your own goals right now from the cosmos. The Sun can help you start something new in any of these areas if you want to. It's the beginning of the solar year now that the Sun is in Aries, so this energy is stronger than normal to help you move forward with projects or situations you may not have tried before. Now that Venus, the planet of love and money, is aligned with Saturn, the planet that sets reasonable limits to help you get where you want to go, you're also being realistic about your job. Harmony and hard work go well together, so if you want to be successful in your job, lean into it.

You can also get what you want from Mars if you work hard at your goals and use your ideas at the same time over the next two months. As the weekend approaches, Venus will connect with Jupiter, sending out a positive vibe that will help you feel like you can do anything.

Jupiter is a planet that represents growth and development. You have passed your old values and need to change the way you see things and look for new opportunities. There may be a rapid change or disruption. Try to break out of the habits that hold you back and move on.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

Now is a great time for your job because the Sun is pushing you to do more at work, just when you thought you were getting tired. This cosmic energy gives off a feeling of newness that makes anything you start now more valuable, especially if it's something new, risky, or where you might be going into unknown territory in a new job or even a whole new work environment. This "moving out of your comfort zone" task looks like it will be fun for you, and Venus, the "smoother and shaker" planet, could even help you make money. You'll be determined to finish whatever you start now that Saturn is in line with Venus.

This week has some dreams and thoughts to it, but it could soon become real, especially when the powerful planet Mars joins the fun to speed things up and get things done quickly. You might want to push through any problems or limits when Mars is on your side, and this will probably pay off this weekend when Venus meets Jupiter, the planet of plenty. You'll feel happier, richer (but not necessarily financially), more famous. Pay attention to what other people have to say and try to see things from a different point of view. You can solve a problem and make a friendship better by using your basic confidence. Get into your emotions and healthily use them.

Leo Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

You may be having problems that are related to fears or desires. Now is a good time to look for ways to improve your work-life balance. This week, your master, the Sun, brings out your sense of excitement by giving energy to everything "out there," such as travel, faith, the media, writing, and learning something new. "New" is the word of the week because this cosmic event pushes your limits and your desire to try things you may not have done before but have been interested in for a long time. The need to commit could potentially be one of them. You can choose to commit to a cause, a person, or a cash spending.

The planet Venus brings you love and money, and the planet Saturn is likely to make sure you keep any agreement you make now. Later this week, Mars joins the party to make you feel passionate. To get back in touch with Venus's balance, try to find a middle ground between the two extremes. Venus is now aligned with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your work zone. Finding what is necessary to succeed now could help you with money, safety, or status challenges that have been bothering you.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

Right now and for the next four weeks, you might want to be crazy and not realistic all the time. as the Sun gives love, money, power, and promises new life. Maybe you'll act faster than normal, so don't make hasty choices that you'll later regret. However, now is a great time to be brave, and going outside of your comfort zone is the name of the game in this part of the cosmos. Since Venus, the planet of love, is currently in your partnership zone, this reckless vibe might show up most strongly in relationships. This is because Venus makes you want to join forces with someone special, whether it's in a loving relationship or an imaginative business partnership. After the week is over, Mars will move into this area, which will make things even more passionate.

Mars is a strong planet that can make you irritated and even angry. To calm down, connect Venus, which is in your relationship zone, with Jupiter, the planet of luck, this weekend. This confident cosmic combination will help you see the bigger picture of life and get over any fears you may have about being the center of attention. Problems could come up with female co-workers or authority figures. Stay away from dangerous events at work. Some of you might be thinking about giving work to other people because you feel like you have to do it all yourself.

Libra Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

The Sun is making its way through your partnership zone for the next four weeks, putting your ties in the spotlight. How you relate to others and who you relate to can bring about excitement, energy, and new ideas that change the world. Also, taking care of yourself is very important. You often pick up on the minor emotional details of relationships that other people might not notice as much. Now, Venus, the planet that rules you, will tell you to take better care of your emotional health so that you can handle any tough relationship situations. When Saturn is close to Venus, it keeps you from making the same mistakes in love, work, or health.

Mars will be in the mix starting Friday and staying there for eight weeks. During this time, there may be more emotion and physical activity than thought, so try to do what your sign does best: find a balance. This weekend, Venus connects with Jupiter, the planet of luck, pleasure, and happiness. If you want more power, commitment, or closeness, you might just get it. You might want to learn more about your inner powers and take a meditation class. The stars make you want to talk to people. As you hang out with creative friends and cool coworkers, you're in the mood for fun and change.

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

Between now and the middle of April, you should focus on your health and work. Because the Sun's rays are shining on new and possibly uncharted ground in your work and self-care, you're likely to feel more energized and clear than normal. People usually put themselves first when the Sun is in Aries, but right now, especially at work, you're more likely to put the needs of others ahead of your own. Helping animals, giving your skills to help others, or getting more active in ways to save the world could become more important to you this week. It feels like you're a fighter. Venus is now making your love side more open, and your sensitivity and imagination are also getting a boost from the stars. Venus is close to Saturn, which means you want something long-lasting and valuable, like a relationship or getting better at a skill you've only played with so far. Mars, your fellow master, gives your goals extra strength in these areas as well. If you start moving toward success now, you'll be amazed at how much you can get done by the end of April.

Venus meets happy Jupiter this weekend, which is good for relationships and romance. Love could grow with the person you're with, or you could meet someone by chance who brings you more love and luck. Stay out of arguments with men in power. You need a budget plan to keep track of your spending. There is a lot of attention on relationships these days, and you shouldn't worry too much about what other people think.

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

The Sun is making you more artistic and loving this week. This week marks the "real" beginning of the astrological year, so the energy in the sky is all about fresh starts. Start new moves, new loves, and new artistic goals right now, because they have extra power to help them succeed in the long run. The planets also affect home life. With Saturn's "make it happen" vibe, this cosmic pair will help you make your dreams come true if you stay focused and sensible. In the later part of the week, fiery Mars gives your efforts a cosmic boost, and you're likely to keep going even though Saturn may be frustrating you.

The planets are aligned in a powerful way that makes you want to keep going, so don't give up. From Friday to Sunday, Venus in your home zone sends another ray of light to Jupiter, your master, in your health and work zone. You are confused by a co-worker’s mixed messages. A healthy home where everyone helps out is the way to peace and happiness in your living space. Privately think about what you're saying. Don't get into fights over small things. At work, a new path is coming up that will lead to a lot of fun in the future.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

The lesson from the stars is to try new things with your home, your habits, your co-workers, or your family. The Sun's arrival in your home zone marks the beginning of a new astrology year. You're still figuring out how to talk to people. While Venus makes you more empathetic, Saturn, your ruling planet, makes sure you don't go too far with your feelings. But Mars could throw that plan off because it will be moving quickly through your conversation zone for the next eight weeks, making you more passionate and impatient than usual. This strange but powerful combination of Mars and Saturn could make short trips, transportation, your neighbors, your family, and school-related problems feel hot and cold.

Venus, the planet of love, meets Jupiter, the planet of luck, in your zone of creation and love at the end of the week. Right now, you could talk your way into anything, especially something fun, enjoyable, indulgent, artistic, and possibly long-lasting. Your mood swings can make you feel alone. It is time to have a party! You can make money from gifts, trusts, and real estate. Expect parties and get together with old friends.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

This week is a great time to learn something new, look around your neighborhood for undiscovered hotspots or secret gems, or say what you think. The Sun is now in your contact zone, which gives you a new way to think about short trips, getting around, and your bond with your siblings or neighbors, if you have any. Money and your values are also being looked at this week. Venus brings the chance of more money your way, and Saturn tells you to save or spend for something important that will happen in the long term.

Mars, the wandering planet, has other plans. The Hot Planet is starting an eight-week trip that will change how you earn, save, and spend your money. It could be too easy to spend all of your money right now, so take a moment to think about what might be making you so focused on material things right now. Venus in your money zone will meet Jupiter in your home zone this weekend, bringing you the best of both worlds. Your mood swings may make you feel alone. It is time to have a party! You can make money from gifts, trusts, and real estate. Expect parties and get together with old friends.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope April 8th – 14th, 2024

This week, the Sun goes out of your sign, which will stimulate the area that is connected to what you own or what you want to own. This includes what you value, or what you care about most that money can't buy. In this global situation, you should do something different with your assets, but not so risky that you end up with nothing. It gives you a sense of excitement and the unknown. Luckily, Venus, the planet of love and money, is currently in your sign, along with Saturn, the planet of limits, which will help you avoid spending too much. Very fiery Mars also goes through this area around midweek.

Since you're feeling so much repressed emotion, an inner fight could show up as irritability and anger. The good news is that this weekend Venus in your sign will connect with Jupiter, the planet of luck and happiness, which will help you laugh and say what you think. "Many a truth spoken in fun," as the saying goes. If you sugarcoat your words with wit, you can say what other people are thinking but are afraid to say. Even so, if you don't want bad things to happen to you, try to be kind instead of mean. Romance and other fun things you used to enjoy seem like a long time ago. A good time to relax, take a break, and make up your mind about things that mean to you. Do some deep thinking or meditation for a while.



Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.