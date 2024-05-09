The Kardashians Season 5 TRAILER OUT: Fans Can Expect More Family Drama Over Kris Jenner's Health, Kim's Acting Gig And More

The Kardashians are back with hot new drama!

Khloe gets sex talk from big sister Kourtney, while Kim enters her “actress era,” and the family worries over Kris Jenner's health concerns. Let’s unfold the drama, shall we?

Unpacking The Kardashians season 5 trailer

The family’s motto this year was to “slow down” and be more “present,” but as Khloe said in the trailer, that ain’t happening!

The trailer starts with Kylie and Kendall Jenner leaving for fashion week, so fans can expect a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of the frenzy. “Whatever, It’s fashion week,” Kylie exclaims in the video.

Apart from the drama, one thing people love about this show is the sisters having each other’s backs no matter how nasty it gets. “I hit the jackpot in the family department,” Kim says in the trailer, and Kendall appreciates having her sisters around on big events like the fashion week. The mom-of-four reflects on her life as a working mother.

Kourtney opens up about her emergency fetal surgery when she was pregnant with her son Rocky. Kendall doesn't discuss her anxiety for a change: "I'm not boring! Ask any of my friends I'm a good time," she says in the trailer. In groundbreaking news, the 'momager' reveals that doctors discovered a small tumor in her body, which leaves the family stunned.

Catchphrases that could go viral this season

This reality show is famous for delivering iconic catchphrases and one-liners that take pop culture by storm. The Skims founder saying, “My actress era,” definitely stands out in the trailer. In a hilarious clip, the Poosh owner, being her savage self, asks Khloe if she is having sex and says, “I wouldn’t think so, tbh,” leaving the latter dumbfounded.

Surprisingly, there is no beef between Kim and Kourtney, at least not in the trailer so far. But the former has a back-and-forth with another sister, Khloe! “You don’t realize you sometimes have a stick up your ass,” Kim says to the Good American founder.

The Kardashians season 5 will be released on Hulu and internationally on Disney+ Hotstar on May 23.