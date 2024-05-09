Kate Winslet To Be Honored With Cine Merit Award At Munich Film Festival; Actor To Present Her Upcoming Film Lee

Kate Winslet will be awarded the Cine Merit Award at this year’s Munich Film Festival. The actress will attend the event in Germany as well as the premiere of her upcoming film, Lee. The Oscar-winning actress will be honored at the ceremony for her extraordinary contribution to the film industry. Winslet joins Jessica Lange, who will also receive the prestigious award at the event. The Titanic actress will be handed over the award after a sit-down discussion over her film, which is directed by Ellen Kuras.

What is the film Lee about?

Apart from the Revolutionary Road actress, Andy Samberg has also joined the cast of Lee. Josh O’Connor, Marion Cotillard, and Andrea Riseborogh will also play parts in the film. The movie earlier had its world premiere in Toronto and the audience was glad to have watched the film.

According to Deadline, the film was a “thoughtful attempt to step back from what Miller actually did and to focus on the way she actually did it, usually with little encouragement and hardly any gratitude.”

A statement by Munich Film Festival

Ahead of Kate Winslet’s arrival at the Munich Film Festival, festival director Christoph Gröner and artistic co-director Julia Weigl released a joint statement to announce the gleeful news to the audience. The statement read, “We’re delighted that Kate Winslet will be celebrating the film’s European premiere with us in Munich.” They added, “Lee is a wonderfully intense character portrait. It’s important to us that the Munich International Film Festival, with its many films and voices, sends a clear signal for democracy, diversity, and cohesion.”

Lee will be released in German theaters in September. Meanwhile, the Munich Film Festival will run from June 28 to July 7.

