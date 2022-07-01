Reasons why adults in their early 30s tend to lose friends and alienate people

As we grow up, most of us associate our best childhood memories with our friends and classmates. Right from getting up to mischief on the school grounds to passing notes in math class, life would certainly seem very dreary without those best friends and confidantes. Indeed, friends have a special place in the hearts of most young adults. Nevertheless, a lot of people who are entering their 30s and 40s confess that they tend to lose friends and alienate people around this time. Take a look at some of the reasons why this may be happening to you.

Our greatest friend-making years are during childhood and teens

Experts believe that most individuals find it easy to make friends in environments devoid of stress or pressure. Hence, kindergarten, school and college are wonderful places to meet likeminded others who become close mates. Psychologists report that workplaces are not ideal places to make yourself vulnerable and make friends due to the high-pressure vibe that’s present.

Furthermore, most people compete with their co-workers for greater recognition and success at the office, which makes it unlikely that they’ll build lasting bonds.

Adults audit their lives more than kids do

Teenagers and young adults may have a large circle of close friends, and a handful of best friends who they confide in. but as time passes, and they enter their late 20s people ask themselves whether their pals are really adding value to their lives. Thus begins a time when you audit your friend circle and demote besties to being acquaintances who are unreliable at times.

You tend to cut off toxic people

Your 30’s are also a time when you cut off toxic people who gaslight you or often make you feel competitive in life. This is mainly because you have a greater sense of self-worth later in life and hence, you refuse to let people take advantage of you. This results in fewer friends but a closer circle that is fiercely protective of you.

So, the theory is that in your 30’s and 40’s you zero in on who are most important to you and exert your efforts in keeping them close and making them feel valued. And though you may have fewer people in your life, they would be the ones you can count on in any situation!

