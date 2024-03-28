101+ Hopeless Romantic Quotes That Will Melt Your Heart

In a world where love often seems like an idea that’s just too hard to achieve, there are some people who dare to embrace how they truly feel. These people tend to find reassurance in hopeless romantic quotes — they serve as reminders of the profound longing that defines the human experience of love and romance. From the words of famous poets to the declarations made by lovers, these intimate love quotes capture exactly what it feels like to be hopelessly in love or in some cases, to have a broken heart.

But you may wonder, what does being a hopeless romantic mean? To find out, you’ll have to delve into this article — each phrase is bound to stir your soul, giving you a break from normal life. Through the journey, you’ll go over cherished sentiments, finding solace in the tender embrace of love.

101+ Hopeless Romantic Quotes

1. “Do you know that refreshing and relaxing feeling of walking between the raindrops? That’s how it feels to love you.” – BJ Neblett

2. “ If you can choose what you can hold onto in life, choose each other.” – Audrey Hepburn

3. “Being a true romantic should be tempered with realism, but it shouldn’t stop love.” – Anonymous

4. “Love is like a gentle gust of wind. You don’t see it, but you can feel it, and know that it is there.” – Nicholas Sparks

5. “I don’t know what souls are made from, but mine and his are of the same material.” – Emily Bronte

6. “The only way that I can understand all that I understand is through love, because I love.” – Leo Tolstoy

7. “Being a romantic means accepting that sometimes you’ll be pathetic, not heroic. It is part of love.” – Chris Lowell

8. “The simplest and best lesson you’ll learn in life is that loving and being loved is the only thing you need.” – David Bowie

9. “I don’t want to text you. I want to hold your hands, look into your eyes, and tell you that I love you.” – Anonymous

10. “Have faith and believe in love. And when you love, love hard, be a romantic.” – Anonymous

11. “I didn’t know you this morning, and now I don’t remember not knowing you.” — Nicola Yoon

12. “So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be really hard. We’re gonna have to work at this every day, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, you and me, very day.” — The Notebook

13. “No matter what happens, I will never, not in a thousand tragic outcomes, ever regret loving you.” — Sara Raasch

14. “You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

15. “Romance is the glamour which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.” — Elinor Glyn

16. “They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that’s true.” — Big Fish

17. “I would teach my body to regrow my heart each time I gave it to him, over and over and over again. Heart after heart after heart — every one of them his.” — Mackenzi Lee

18. “You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love, I love, I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.” — Pride and Prejudice

19. “People do fall in love. People do belong to each other because that’s the only chance that anyone’s got for true happiness.” — Breakfast at Tiffany’s

20. “And the thing with a hopeless romantic is…that he remains in love forever, with a hope.” — Rohan Rathore

21. “Where there is love there is life.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

22. “We are hopeless romantics, who still fall in love with words.” ― Avijeet Das

23. “In a world full of temporary things you are a perpetual feeling.” ― Sanober Khan

24. “All, everything that I understand, I only understand because I love.” ― Leo Tolstoy

25. “I want to have a romance so grand, it would have made Shakespeare fumble for words.” ― Sanober Khan

26. “And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” ― 1 Corinthians 13:13 (Bible)

27. “Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” ― Oscar Wilde

28. Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” ― Lao Tzu

29. “When love is not madness, it is not love”. — Pedro Calderon de la Barca

30. I am a bit of a hopeless romantic. I really do have faith and a belief in love, and when I love, I love hard.” ― Melanie Fiona

31. I have a million things to talk to you about. All I want in this world is you. I want to see you and talk. I want the two of us to begin everything from the beginning. — Haruki Murakami

32. I will always be the hopeless romantic, more often pathetic than heroic. — Chris Lowell

33. Every day is Valentine's Day! I'm a hopeless romantic. — Hector Elizondo

34. You're thinking I'm a hopelessly romantic idiot. And you know what? You're right. — Sonya Sones

35. We can cure physical diseases with medicine, but the only cure for loneliness, despair, and hopelessness is love. There are many in the world who are dying for a piece of bread, but there are many more dying for a little love. — Mother Teresa

36. My love is deep; the more I give to thee, the more I have, both are infinite. — William Shakespeare

37. Let the sun stop burning, let them tell me love's not worth going through. If it all falls apart, I will know deep in my heart, the only dream that mattered had come true ...In this life, I was loved by you. — Bette Midler

38. Love is everything it's cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, and risking everything for. — Erica Jong

39. You and I, it's as though we have been taught to kiss in heaven and sent down to earth together, to see if we know what we were taught. — Boris Pasternak

40. It's fun to be hopelessly in love. It's dangerous, but it's fun. — Keanu Reeves

41. “I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be.” — Charles Dickens

42. “He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” — Leo Tolstoy

43. “Why, darling, I don’t live at all when I’m not with you.” — Ernest Hemingway

44. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins

45. “She was more than human to me. She was a Fairy, a Sylph, I don’t know what she was — anything that no one ever saw, and everything that everybody ever wanted. I was swallowed up in an abyss of love in an instant.” — Charles Dickens

46. “Doubt thou the stars are fire; Doubt that the sun doth move; Doubt truth to be a liar; But never doubt I love.” — William Shakespeare

47. If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you.” — A.A. Milne

48. “And then I did laugh, even though the future was a dangerous place, because I loved her, and she loved me, and the world was beautiful.” — Maggie Stiefvater

49. “They knew it. Time, distance, nothing could separate them. Because they knew. It was right. It was real.” — Annie Reed

50. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” — Maya Angelou

51. “I love you. I am at rest with you. I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers

52. “I fell in love with his soul before I could even touch his skin. If that isn’t true love, then please tell me what is.” — Bianca Lamarre

53. “You have me. Until every last star in the galaxy dies. You have me.” — Amie Kaufman

54. “I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” ― Cassandra Clare

55. “Only once in your life, I truly believe, you find someone who can completely turn your world around.” — Bob Marley

56. “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland

57. “You’re the first one I think of when I wake up and the last one I think of before I go to sleep.” — Anonymous

58. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” — Pablo Neruda

59. “I wish I had a thousand words for love, but all that comes to mind is the way you move against me while you sleep & there are no words for that.” — Brian Andreas

60. “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” — Anonymous

61. "I belong in your heart, so take me there.” – Elvis Presley

62. “I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you” — Paul Coelho

63. “Being hurt but continuing to love is what makes a romantic.” – Nicole Kidman

64. “The desire to love is inherent to every person.” – D.H. Lawrence

65. “Real love awakens your soul…it’s what brings you hope forever.” – The Notebook

66. “I just love being in love, feeling butterflies in your stomach.” – Jennifer Aniston

67. “I became a hopeless romantic growing up, reading love stories in magazines like ‘Reader’s Digest’. They’re still a source of inspiration” – Sia

68. “Living a hopeless romantic’s life means always searching for the fairytale ending, and it’s always worth it.” – Anonymous

69. “The whole world coming to a halt. Nothing else mattering besides that moment. That is love.” – Harriet Evans

70. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I don’t just want to date. I dream of marriage, settling down, having children and building a life with someone.” – Unknown

71. “I will always be the ever-hopeful completely hopeless romantic.” — N.R. Hart

72. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, and brings us peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — Nicholas Sparks

73. “I’m not done with love, but I refuse to settle. I am a hopeless romantic. And I won’t stop till I get it right.” — Halle Berry

74. “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.” — Diana Peterfreund

75. “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” — Nat “King” Cole

76. “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” — Pocahontas

77. “I’m a hopeless romantic. One of those silly people that believe happiness is found in a kiss and that love can save us all.” — Ariana A. Robinson

78. “What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey, that’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon.” — It’s a Wonderful Life

79. “I’m in love with you, and I’m not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things. I’m in love with you, and I know that love is just a shout into the void, and that oblivion is inevitable, and that we’re all doomed, and that there will come a day when all our labor has been returned to dust, and I know the sun will swallow the only earth we’ll ever have, and I am in love with you.” — John Green

80. “I am nothing special, of this I am sure. I am a common man with common thoughts and I've led a common life. There are no monuments dedicated to me and my name will soon be forgotten, but I've loved another with all my heart and soul, and to me, this has always been enough.” — Nicholas Sparks

81. “I love you. I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I've ever had, and no matter what happens to us in the future, every day we are together is the greatest day of my life. I will always be yours.” — Nicholas Sparks

82. “There’s going to be enough average things in your life. Love shouldn’t be one of them.” — Carrie Kellenberger

83. “I will forever be a hopeless romantic, and not just with people, but with places, things, songs, animals. I place my love into everything electric and soft, leaving my heart open like a rose to the beauty.” ― Christopher Poindexter

84. “Love is one of my favorite things to talk about. Every song will be about losing it or finding it, seeing a guy and not knowing if you want to tell how you feel yet. I guess I’m a hopeless romantic.” ― Candice Glover

85. “Hopeless romantics are those who are afraid at the arrival of love but once she recognizes that he is ‘the one,’ she will do everything to keep it and fight for it.” ― Maria Bastida

86. “I’m a hopeless romantic. I miss the nonsexual intimacy and romance that comes with love-cuddling, pillow talk, planning romantic events, holding hands, small kisses.” — Anonymous

87. “To be with a hopeless romantic is an every day Valentine’s day, but it also means days of tears and pain that will push you to your limit.” ― Maria Bastida

88. “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thee to the depth and breadth and height my soul can reach.” — Elizabeth Barrett Browning

89. “I am a bit of a hopeless romantic. I really do have faith and a belief in love, and when I love, I love hard.” ― Melanie Fiona

90. “Her life with others no longer interests him. He wants only her stalking beauty, her theatre of expression. He wants the minute secret reflection between them, the depth of field minimal, their foreignness intimate like two pages of a closed book.” — Michael Ondaatje

91. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever.” — Alfred Tennyson

92. "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you." — Elvis Presley

93. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

94. “I wasn’t expecting you. I didn’t think that we would end up together. The single most extraordinary thing I’ve ever done with my life is fall in love with you. I’ve never been seen so completely, loved so passionately and protected so fiercely.” — This Is Us

95. “To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world.” — Anonymous

96. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

97. “I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone.” – J.K.K. Tolkien

98. “My love for you has no depth, its boundaries are ever-expanding.” – Christina White

99. "When I look into your eyes, I know I have found the mirror of my soul." — Joey W. Hill

100. “For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on earth has ever hated sunrise as I do.” ― Again the Magic

101. “Take love, multiply it by infinity and take it to the depths of forever, and you still have only a glimpse of how I feel for you." — Meet Joe Black

102. “Love is just another word. People give it meaning.” — Paulo Coelho

103. “I simply love love. Valentine’s Day is my most cherished holiday, and even my middle name is Love! Having children and a happy family is my biggest desire. Romantic comedies are what I’ll watch every time.” — Jennifer Love Hewitt

104. “Only the heart can see what is invisible to the eye.” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

105. “Love is when a single soul inhabits two bodies.” — Aristotle

107. “Love is tricky; it transforms us into both the best and the worst versions of ourselves. Sometimes, the 2 options happen simultaneously.” — Ryan O’Connell

Conclusion

To sum all of it up, our collection of 101 hopeless romantic quotes serves as a testament to one’s undying love and passion during their crazy life journey. Each quote so brilliantly captures the essence of a hopeless romantic’s yearning and steadfast belief in the power and magic that love brings. Through these heartfelt words, you’ll get a glimpse into the heart and soul of a true lover — two main factors that define a hopeless romantic.