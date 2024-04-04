150 Thank You Quotes for Friends: Strengthening Friendships Through Gratitude

“A friend in need is a friend indeed.” This is a famous quote on friendship that never gets old! Friends are the real gems that one could ever have — a true friend encourages you to do better, lends a helping hand whenever needed, laughs with you, and stays with you during tough times as a rock-solid support. For pals who are like families to you, showing them that you love them with heartfelt thank you quotes for friends could be a great way to practice gratitude and convey your emotions. Don’t worry if you are not able to pen down your feelings as we have a collection of thank you notes for friendships to strengthen bonds with your besties . Share these with your sweet friends and make your relationship more meaningful.

Heartwarming Thank You Quotes for Friends

“There’s no possible way, I could ever repay, How I wish, there were more I could do, But, I thank you, my friend, my friend to the end.” — Jim Thistle “A friend is one of the best things you can be and the greatest things you can have.” — Sarah Valdez “Remember our first college party? We had a blast, and I’ll never forget how you danced all night long. You’re the life of the party, and I’m grateful to share all these experiences with you.” “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have.” — Irish Proverb “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell “Back in our first year, we worried about internships, and now we’re getting ready for our dream jobs. Thanks for being my career buddy and motivating me to aim high.” “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” — Maria Shriver "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust “You are the best friend ever. Always count on me when you need any help.” “There are three things that grow more precious with age; old wood to burn, old books to read, and old friends to enjoy.” — Henry Ford “True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” — Helen Keller “Friendship is accepting a person with all their qualities—good and bad.” — Mohanlal "The best mirror is an old friend." — George Herbert “You’ve always believed in me and made our friendship joyous. Thank you!” “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey “I’m so thankful I have a forever friend—you are awesome!” “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” — Eleanor Roosevelt “Friends are like family members whom we choose for ourselves.” "I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends. They have literally gotten me up out of bed, taken my clothes off, put me in the shower, dressed me, said, 'Hey, you can do this,' put my high heels on and pushed me out the door!" — Reese Witherspoon “I could never achieve success without your support, my friend.” "Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends." — H. Jackson Brown, Jr. “From nervously walking into our first class together to confidently presenting our final projects, you’ve been my source of strength and courage. Thanks for helping me find my voice.” “You are part of my story, memory, and scenery, thank you.” — Kim Taehyung “Thank you to my wonderful friend. Thank you for being you. You’re all I could ask for and more!” “Thanks for always cheering me up whenever life knocks me down. Thank you so much for being my friend!” “Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust “There’s nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing.” — Jennifer Aniston “I never feel lonely because of you guys. You guys always give me a place to belong. Thank you, my friends.” “My friend, did you ever know you make me smile 1,000 times in a day?” “A friend knows the song in my heart and signs it to me when my memory fails.” — Donna Roberts "One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about. We never needed best friend gear because I guess with real friends you don't have to make it official. It just is." — Mindy Kaling “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey “You are that person with whom I can share my tears and fears without any hesitation. Thanks, bestie!” “Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for making me smile like crazy. Thank you for making me happy.” “Your guidance and patience no matter what I was doing has helped develop me into the person I am today, thank you!” — Catherine Pulsifer “We’re sisters; you’re my family. What is you, is me. There’s nothing that you could ever say to make me let go.” — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl “Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said, ‘I’m here for you,’ and proved it.” — Unknown "Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled." — Ally Condie “I have been fortunate to come in contact with people like you. You, my friend, are truly beautiful and wonderful. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me.” “There are many things which I am thankful for in my life, and you are at the top of my list.” “As you start and end your day, say THANK YOU for every little thing in your life. And you will come to realize how blessed you truly are.” — Vergi Crush “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley “When it comes to friendship, you’re the best. I’m grateful for our connection.” “A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” — William Shakespeare "You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common." — Lyle Lovett “Having someone who makes you laugh and cheers you up when you’re down is a great blessing. Thanks, my friend, for being that someone in my life.” “This is from my heart, to thank you for everything you have done for me, for all the times I forgot to tell you how I feel about you, and how happy I am that you are in my life.” “From walking to the playground together to planning our final-year graduation party, we’ve come a long way. Thanks for always being by my side through the pivotal moments.” “There aren’t any proper words in my vocabulary that will help me to describe what you mean to me, my friend. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Cute And Short Thank You Quotes for Friends

Advertisement

51. “Dear friend, thank you for just being you.”

52. “A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” — Elbert Hubbard

53. "A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies." — Aristotle

54. “It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.” — Unknown

55. “True friendship is one kind of rare gem. And I found it, all thanks to you.”

56. “My dear friend, thanks for being the shoulder that I can always lean on.”

57. “A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.” — Leo Buscaglia

58. "True friends are great riches." — Unknown

59. “A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.” — Unknown

60. “You always believed in me and my dreams more than me; I am truly thankful for that.”

61. “Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and loads of love you've given me. I am blessed to have you in my life.”

62. “Your friendship means more than the entire world to me.”

63. "A true friend is for ever a friend." — George MacDonald

64. “I am truly thankful for your friendship; you always inspire me to be a better person.”

65. “Thank you for being there. I truly don’t know what I would have done without you.”

66. “Best friends like you, my dear, are the greatest people in life. Thank you for enriching my life.”

67. "A faithful friend loves to the end." — Unknown

68. “You mean a lot to me, you are truly caring. Thanks for being the shoulder I can always depend on.”

69. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you, and appreciate all you have done. Your generosity has given me new hope.

70. “You’ve done uncountable things for me, and I appreciate you more than you’ll ever imagine.”

71. “I find joy in my heart whenever I think about you, my friend. Our friendship is magic!”

72. “If you have one true friend you have more than your share.” —Thomas Fuller

73. “You are my best friend because you understand my secret signs. You’re awesome!”

Advertisement

74. “A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.” — Proverbs 27:9

75. “I am proud to say that I am the luckiest person in the world to have you as a friend.”

76. “True friends are always together in spirit.” — L.M. Montgomery

77. “Friendship is such a special feeling, and I’m so happy that I get to share it with you.”

78. “Hey friend, your words have always encouraged and inspired me. Thank you!”

79. “Bestie, your hugs always heal all my struggles. Thank you for being there.”

80. “Your kindness is God’s blessing to me. Your friendship is a gift of life. Thank you, my best pal.”

81. “I am touched by your kind attitude. Thank you, my best friend. May the Lord always bless you.”

82. “Appreciation can make a day even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that’s necessary.” — Margaret Cousins

Deep And Meaningful Thank You Quotes for Friends

83. “I’m really thankful that you were my first best friend. You taught me a lot about friendship, and I’ll always remember the time we got in trouble for eating all the cookies from the teacher’s desk.”

84. “The friend who can be silent with us in a moment of despair or confusion, who can stay with us in an hour of grief and bereavement, who can tolerate not knowing…not healing, not curing…that is a friend who cares.” — Henri Nouwen

85. "Friendship improves happiness and abates misery, by, the doubling of our joy, and diving of our grief;" — Joseph Addison

86. “My dear friend, thanks for walking with me when I needed support, thanks for walking ahead of me when I needed guidance and thanks for walking behind me when I needed someone to watch my back.”

87. “Childhood was a puzzle, and you were the missing piece that completed it for me. Thanks for making my teen years a masterpiece.”

88. “Close friends are truly life’s treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone.” — Vincent Van Gogh

Advertisement

89. “I am aware it is a big challenge for you to be on my side, but you never mention it. I’m so thankful!”

90. “Many beautiful things cannot be seen or touched; they are felt with the heart. What you've done for me is one of them, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

91. “Everything that you have ever done for me has made a difference in my life. Thank you so much, my buddy!”

92. “The real test of friendship is: can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?” — Eugene Kennedy

93. "That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart." — Kristin Hannah

94. “True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style.” — Nicole Richie

95. “Thank you for being my friend, you have filled my life with pleasure and amusement and had spread so many colors around it, I wish to walk along with you till the last moment of my life.”

96. “The best I can give you is nothing other than my heart. When it comes to love and life, you are so great I cannot even explain it. Thank you so much for always being you.”

97. “In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit.” — Albert Schweitzer

98. “True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.” — David Tyson

99. “You already know it, but still, I will say it. You are the best gift life has gifted to me. Thanks for everything you do!”

100. “Thank you for celebrating all the exciting moments of my life with me. I can't imagine not having you by my side for every magical experience.”

101. "There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family." — Unknown

102. “Thanks for being such a kind and supportive friend to me. I am so blessed to have such a wonderful person by my side as my best friend!”

Advertisement

103. “There are so many things my heart wants to say to you, all of which can be summed up in just three words - thanks for everything. I love you.”

104. “In middle school, we formed our secret handshake. Thanks for keeping our friendship secret—secretly awesome, that is!”

105. "For it would then be true friendship, such as no hope, no fear, no self-interest can sever. That is a friendship that stays with people until they die—and that people die for." — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

106. "Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends." — Virginia Woolf

107. “You might think I am crazy after hearing this! You make my world a lot brighter and lovelier. Thank you just for existing!”

108. “Thank you for being there for me when I call you, and need someone who will just listen. No matter where we are in the world or our lives, I know my call will never go unanswered.”

109. “From naptime buddies in nursery to Netflix buddies in adulthood, you’ve been my constant companion. Thanks for being my binge-watching partner.”

110. "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they're always there." — Unknown

111. “True friends aren’t the ones who make your problems disappear. They are the ones who won’t disappear when you’re facing problems.” — Unknown

112. “Some people can’t pass a day without coffee or tea. And I can’t spend a day without you! Thank you, best friend.”

113. “Remember our childhood cycle trips? Thanks for turning ordinary journeys into unforgettable adventures.”

114. “A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends never part.” — Unknown

115. “I don’t know how my life would have turned out if you weren’t my friend. I hope that the kindness you showed me will be returned to you a hundred times over. Thank you so much, friend.”

116. “Nursery rhymes to graduation speeches, we’ve heard it all together. Thanks for being the soundtrack to my life’s journey.”

117. “Probably, all of us secretly want a person who gets us. Luckily, I found someone like you. With you, my soul feels at ease. You’re someone with whom I can be the truest version of myself. And for that, you have my sincere gratitude.”

Advertisement

118. “Thank you. You have truly been a gift in my life. I don't know how I could ever thank you for all that you do.”

119. “You have influenced my life in such a positive way words cannot express my appreciation. You are truly an inspiration.” — Catherine Pulsipher

120. “Thank you for bearing my burdens, sharing laughter, and constantly caring for me. Thank you for being my best friend.”

121. “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” — John F. Kennedy

122. “The most important thing in the world is family and love.” — John Wooden

Special Thank You Notes for a Friend

123. “There are so many people in the world, but you choose me as your best friend makes me feel very lucky. Thank you.”

124. “You have such a beautiful spirit! Thank you for staying friends since grade 5!”

125. “Circles are round, and they don’t have an end. That’s how long our friendship will bloom.”

126. “Best friend, you always make me feel seen and heard. I am truly thankful to you.”

127. “Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.” — Randy Pausch

128. “A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself.” — Heidi Wills

129. “Friends…they cherish one another’s hopes. They are kind to one another’s dreams.” — Henry David Thoreau

130. “You are not just my best friend but my eternal platonic soulmate. Thank you, my best friend, for coming into my life.”

131. “One who knows how to show and to accept kindness will be a friend better than any possession.” — Sophocles

132. “I don’t need any more surprises in life. I have a great friend like you.”

133. “Thank you! For sharing your childhood with me so I could experience the all joys that were missing in mine.” — Ginny Toole

134. “Being friends with you makes me happy. Thanks for adding loads of happiness to my life.”

135. “Here is a little thank you message from me to you. Thank you for being an amazing friend to me.”

Advertisement

136. "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." — Anthony Brandt

137. “Perhaps the most delightful friendships are those in which there is much agreement, much disputation, and yet more personal liking.” — George Eliot

138. “You make my life way better just by being in it! Thanks for just being here with me in my life.”

139. “Friendship means we both give and take. I appreciate all the kindness you’ve shown me, big and small. Your selflessness and care mean the world to me.”

140. “I cannot thank you enough, my friend, for being the one I can always count on and trust in my life. You have never let me down.”

141. “A friend is an emotional bond, just like friendship is a human experience.” — Simon Sinek

142. Being friends with such wonderful people makes me very happy. Cheers to a long life full of friendship and good memories.

Advertisement

Funny Thank You Quotes for Friends

143. “I don’t know what’s tighter, our denim jeans or our friendship.”

144. “There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.“ — Linda Grayson

145. “Your jokes are annoying, you’re totally crazy and too clingy, but I like you the way you’re. Thanks, buddy for being so weird.”

146. “You’re crazy, my one and only crazy friend.”

147. “Though you couldn’t fix all my problems, I got you always beside me to face them together. Thanks for being such comfortable support to me.”

148. “Friendship is like a flower in the garden of life. Haha. Just kidding. Thanks for not getting too annoyed with me when I’m acting obnoxious. You’re the best.”

149. “Thanks for accompanying me in the craziest stuff. Yeah, I think you should also thank me in return for this.”

150. “We are two weirdos together. Yes, two weird friends.”

151. “Being friends with you makes me want to celebrate every day as Friendship Day. Thanks for adding truckloads of joy and happiness in my life, every day.”

152. “My bestie is better than the resties.”

153. “You’re someone I don’t mind sharing food with. Feel special, friend.”

154. “Our friendship is like Tom and Jerry. Let’s argue.”

155. “Thank you for doing your job as my therapist!”

156. “You are the peanut butter to my jelly.”

157. “Thanks for putting up with my nonsense!”

158. “I feel a very unusual sensation—if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” — Benjamin Disraeli

Conclusion

Friends add joy to our lives and are the reason why our lives become easier even if we are in a difficult situation. They, with their words of wisdom and help, take us out of the turmoil, making our lives happier and more peaceful. True friends know the meaning of a friendship bond and doesn’t matter if they stay close or far away, always bring a smile to our faces. Such friends must be cherished — sharing thank you quotes for friends can help you express your divine emotions that you can’t convey properly in words. Sharing heartfelt messages with your closest friends can touch their hearts, bringing you closer together!