201 Heartfelt Getting Back Together Quotes to Rekindle Love with Your Ex

Love sometimes feels like a riddle — you miss out on one simple piece of information and it’s hard to figure out what hurt your partner. Humans are bound to err, but these mistakes can often lead to a misunderstanding so big that it might break you apart eventually. However, not every breakup is meant to last — if you parted ways with your partner in haste, in a fit of rage, or due to a miscommunication and now feel that losing them was the biggest mistake you ever made — here are some deep getting back together quotes to help you get your love back.

Whether it is you who has just separated from your partner, or it’s someone you know — these quotes about getting back together can help set things right and rekindle love. When sharing these messages, put aside your ego and genuinely apologize for the mistake — remember, true love, wins all the hurdles when the feelings inside your heart are pure!

Getting Back Together Quotes to Win Back Your Love

These quotes about getting back together with your true love speak volumes about the power of love and forgiveness. These will give you the strength to speak your heart out and connect with your beloved once again.

“When we met, I never thought you would become such an important part of my life. I regret our break-up. I want to reconcile with you. Come back to me soon.” “True love has a habit of coming back.” “I wish we never parted. Dear love, let us get back together and weave our beautiful love story again.” “When love is real, it finds a way.” - Avatar Roku “When someone else’s happiness is your happiness, that is love.” - Lana Del Rey “True love doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t go through a breakup. Sometimes, you go apart to understand the value of getting back together.” “It’s never too late to make things right.” “True love isn’t exempt from breakups; it’s defined by the unwavering commitment to reunite.” “If we love again, I swear I’d love you right.” “Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.” “We cannot start over, but we can begin anew and make a new ending.” “Falling in love takes courage, but returning to the one who shattered you requires even greater resilience.” “If two people are meant to be together, eventually they’ll find their way back.” “There are more than a million stars in the sky and I wish upon every single one, hoping that it will bring you back to me.” “If destiny entwines two souls, they’ll eventually rediscover their path back to each other.” “If two people are truly in sync, they will find a way to make it happen.” “The real happy endings come after a story with lots of ups and downs.” “When you love someone from your past, it’s never too late to try again and create a new future together.” “The cosmos conspired to reunite us this time, and I won’t release our bond.” “I love you maybe that’s why it’s complicated.” “We may not be able to rewrite our beginning, but we can start anew and craft a new ending.” “Life is a process where people mix and match, fall apart and come back together.” “When two people really care about each other, they will always look for a way to make it work, no matter how hard it is.” “Going back to where we started might just lead us to where we are meant to be.” “Sometimes, we must fall apart to understand how much we truly belong together.” “Love is not about forgetting the past, but finding a way to remember it without getting hurt.” “A genuine love story knows no final chapter.” “We love each other, so let’s forgive and forget and fall in love again.” “I don’t know how to let you go. I don’t know how to not love you. I just want you back, please.” “Love is not something you go out and look for. Love finds you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing to ever happen to you.” “My heart is soft and loving, but it is also strong enough to love after all the pain.” “It takes guts to fall in love, but it takes nerve to go back to the one who broke you.” Sometimes, you have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life.” “In the end, they’ll return to be with you, not because they’re weak, but because they chose to love you.” “True love doesn’t mean you won’t break up, it means you’ll always get back together.” “They say time heals wounds, but it also brings clarity. And now, I can clearly see that I love you more than ever.” “True love… It just feels different than anything you’ve ever experienced.” “Sometimes, it’s worth it to fight for the love that truly matters, even if it means getting back together against all odds.” “It takes a strong heart to love again after being hurt. It takes an even stronger heart to forgive.” “When two people are meant for each other, no time is too long, no distance is too far, and no one can ever tear them apart.” “I’d rather spend my days arguing with you over petty things than be alone by myself with no one to love.” “Our love is stronger than the problems that tore us apart. Let’s rebuild what we had.” “I swore to myself it wouldn’t happen again. I vowed to myself that this was the end. The end of this longing, this yearning so strong… I said I was over you, but oh I was so wrong.” “To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship.” “True love doesn’t mean being inseparable, it means being separated and nothing changes.” “Our love story isn’t over yet; it’s just taken a break. Why don’t we write the next chapter together?” “Troubles are a part of a healthy relationship. Without them, how can your partner have the chance to love you more.” “Your words might have pierced me a hundred times, but I want to ignore the pain, let them heal, and still embrace you and your bad side.” “I love you, so I’m willing to set you free. If you come back, then you really are for me. And if you don’t, then I guess you were never meant for me.” “The pain of separation made me realize that we were much happier when we lived together.” “The best relationships are the ones that are strong enough to weather the storm and come out even stronger on the other side.” “All I have left of you is memory and the hairpins you left upon my dresser. I want you so I could once more see you pin those upon your hair, life would have meaning again.” “When you left, you took away the greatest part of me with you. Now that I’m here, I want that piece and all of you back.” “Keep your relationship strong and never let those trials and tribulations get the best of you. “Something had probably caused the distance between us, but might also bring us back together.” “When you meet again after time apart, you’ll realize that love can be even more powerful the second time around.” “Do you know the universe has brought us together? This time around, we will cherish every moment.” “When you left, days passed by, blur after a blur of meaningless affairs, all empty, all lonely. Breathe into me again, give back my purpose, please, let me love you again, I want you sweetheart.” “You’re the best and worst thing in my life. Please stay with me. Let’s not sacrifice the good times for the bad times that happened.” “I don’t ever wanna let go. If I do, I might break and die. So please, don’t let me go either.” “To love a person is to see all of their magic, and to remind them of it when they have forgotten.” “Suddenly, all the color left, and all that was left was the gray and dullness of the monotonous existence of being single instead of being one with you.” “There was not a day when I don’t miss you. You’re the only person I ever think about. I was hurt and broken after you left.” “Whenever you reveal another ugly side of you, I always tell myself that you’re beautiful and you’re mine to keep.” “Getting back together doesn’t mean forgetting the reasons why you broke up; it means acknowledging them and working through them together.” “These days, I found myself hating the holidays and resenting merrymakers. How can I be happy when the only source of light has left me bare and broken?” “Holding onto a grudge only prolongs the pain; forgiving and giving it another shot can lead to happiness and healing.” “When a petty fight is slowly ripping you apart, try recalling how lucky you are to have that person in your life.” “Breakups aren’t always meant for make-ups. Sometimes relationships end in order for you to wake up.” “My heart cannot find rest while you are gone, Everything has lost its color since you are not here, I miss you, in short, I just feel I am nothing without you.” “If you still have feelings for someone, don’t be afraid to let them know. You never know what could happen if you give love a second chance.” “No one has ever made me feel like you do. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make ‘us’ work this time.” “Love does not just disappear.” “Troubles are a part of a healthy relationship. Without them, how can your partner have the chance to love you more.” “Don’t ever say goodbye. You are my world. You are my everything. Let’s either keep silent or talk it out.” “Losing someone you love, literally shatters you from inside and leaves your world empty. But sometimes, you must leave them alone and see how soon they bounce back into your life.” “I’d rather spend my days arguing with you over petty things than be alone by myself with no one to love.” “In the end, I’ll always come running back to you, not because I’m weak but because I fell in love with you.” “True love has no expiration date.” “I miss your smile, your laugh, your touch. I want you back in my life.” “People who are meant to be together find a way back. They may take a few detours but they’re never lost.” “I’d much rather get a second chance with you than spend a lifetime with anyone else. Let’s give it another shot?” “I’ll choose you any day, without stopping, without doubting, and without thinking twice. Get back to me any day, as I’ll keep waiting for you.” “You were my better half. When you left me, a huge part of my life was missing. I’d like to get back that part.” “You know it’s love when your feelings don’t leave even if the person does.” “There is a reason why you keep coming back to each other — deep down, you know you are meant to be together.” “Trust me, all I want is to be with you. I love your flaws, laugh, smile, tears, mistakes, errors, nagging and lies. Despite everything, I just want to be with you again.” “I can spend my life fighting with you, but would never want to live alone. Get back, and we shall live a happy life.” “True love is wonderful once you find it. No matter the cost, fate will always put you and your loved one back together.” “Every love story has its ups and downs, but the ones that survive are the ones where both partners are willing to fight for each other and never give up.” “I love the love-hate relationship that we share. There are times when I don’t want to see your face and sometimes, I just can’t stay away from you. I don't know what is it, but I just want you all my life.” “Sometimes, all it takes for a relationship to work is a little time apart to grow individually and come back together with renewed love and commitment.” “A true relationship can survive storms, tsunamis, and other disasters. The partners in it will forget the negatives and get back together for a positive life.” “All of us get broken in some way, but what really matters is how we get back up and put the pieces back together.” “I wonder if you have ever thought about me after we parted ways. I wonder if you still remember my face, I wonder whether we can ever be together again. I wonder if life can ever take a route from which we still refrain.” “Together is my favorite place to be.” “Letting someone you love go is like exhaling your soul, and hope becomes the poison you are left to breathe in.” “You might have left me, but time will prove my love for you was pure. And then, I know, dear, you’ll come back to me.” “The heart never rests, never stops aching, when the anchor of its love is lost.” “I learned what love is, only when I met you. And I don’t want to lose you. Let’s forget whatever happened and get back together.” “The greatest love stories are the ones that have been broken and mended, fought for and forgiven, because they teach us that love is a journey worth taking and that we never give up on the people who hold our hearts.” “Two caring partners will always find a way to get back, irrespective of how difficult or impossible it may seem.” “Two people may walk different paths now, but if they are fated to be together, then they will surely find their way back to each other someday.” “I only hope that in the dark of night in a thousand million days from now, beneath the starry stars, you will think of coming back to me.” “Hey love, do you miss me like you used to before? If yes, just letting you know I’m still waiting for you and will do so till my last breath.” “True love is not only defined by trying to avoid breaking up, it also means that you will always return to one another even after the worst time.” “Your flaws are perfect for the heart that is meant to love you.” “Please give me a chance to make it up to you. I have learned how miserable it is to be away from you.” “My mind tries to forget but my body remembers your touch, the feel of your warmth, the scent of your hair, the smell of your breath, and I weep as it aches in longing.” “We love a person who connects with us instantly. But we have to love the same person even during tough times. I promise to wait for you until you are ready.” “Our love is like a broken string, frayed at the middle from years of wear to the point of breaking offering the pain of hoping it can be tied back together again.” “It’s okay if you do not hold my hand, but please do not leave my heart. I want us to be together.” “I’d rather fight with you over breakfast, ignore you over lunch, greet you with a cold hello at dinner, make love passionately in the night, kiss you sweet good mornings in the dawn, and spend the rest of my life with you.” “You are my strength and my weakness. I’m never fine without you. And all I need is to be with you.” “Of all the happy mistakes I’ve made, it was to fall in love with you. And now that I’m caught up in this mess, I refuse to be in it by myself so you’re going to be with me, whether we like it or not, and see the very end.” “You may take your own sweet time. Let me tell you I can wait for you until eternity as I want you to get back to me.” “Once you find your heart attached to another’s, you’ll do everything in your power to keep it together, or risk the pain of separation bleeding you out.” “I think I’m a beautiful part of your dream, so if you love me, you will come back to me. And till then, I shall wait for you.” “I used to love sunrises but I hated it when you left me. All my hopes and dreams are left with you, yet all I could think is to wish you well with them, so that my love can live with you, always. I wanted you and always only you!” “I was always very good at keeping secrets, but I wish I had told you that I loved your smile, your voice, your gentle breathing. And now that you are gone, my regret shall remain a secret.” “I could have anyone in the world, but in the end, the only thing I could have is the best, and that is you.” “When you meet someone who tries their hardest to stick by you regardless of how difficult you are, keep them. Keep them at all costs because finding someone who cares enough to look past your flaws isn’t something that happens every day.” “I always wonder if you think of me. I hope you do. I hope you taste my lips when you drink coffee. I hope you hear my voice when you listen to jazz. I hope you smell me when you shower. I want you to find me in every little thing you do, so that one day when you cannot stand it, you will come back to me.” “I still believe in ‘us.’ Do you?” “I have felt it all. Every pain and hurt that the world challenged me with, I held at bay, but I only broke when you left me.” “I am desert without you. I am dry and barren with the wind blowing me directionless like the dusty sand yellow and hot beneath the sun. Be the rain that makes my soul blossom again, please return to me.” “Love is not always smooth sailing; it’s meant to be about weathering the storms together. Will you be my anchor once more? “If God offered to give me my soul mate, I’d just tell Him I’d rather want to have you back instead.” “Before you left, you taught me what love is. When you were gone, you made me realize that I needed you because I love you. And when you came back, you proved that you are my true love.” “Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day and find your way back to each other when things get tough.”

Famous Getting Back Together Quotes

“Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love.” - Leo Buscaglia “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” - Hermann Hesse “We were not good at saying goodbye. We always get back together, every time we tried. Yet we had to endure it, even if it was never said. You had to leave suddenly and I let you go without it, with the hope that you would come back into my life.” - Nudershada Cabanes “Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” - Maya Angelou “After all, soul mates always end up together.” - Cecelia Ahern “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home.” - N. R. Heart “Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love.” - George Eliot “And what do all the great words come to in the end, but that? I love you — I am at rest with you — I have come home.” - Dorothy L. Sayers “It takes one person to forgive; it takes two people to be reunited.” - Lewis B Smedes “From now on you will never be alone; even when we are separated, and even when death itself parts us, I shall remain with you.” - Ladislaus Boros “We waste time looking for the perfect lover instead of creating the perfect love.” - Tom Robbins “To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship.” - Domenico Cieri “If you love something, set it free; if it comes back, it’s yours. If it doesn’t, it never was.” - Richard Bach “We were not good at saying goodbye. We always get back together, every time we tried.” - Nudershada Cabanes “You look as good as the day I met you. I forget just why I left you. I was insane.” - The Chainsmokers, Closer “There are times when two people need to step apart from one another, but there is no rule that says they have to turn and fire.” - Robert Breault “But try not to judge me ’cause we’ve walked down different paths. But it brought us here together, so I won’t take that back.” - Thompson Square “Un-break my heart, say you’ll love me again. Undo this hurt you caused when you walked out the door and walked out of my life.” - Toni Braxton "To love is to burn, to be on fire." - Jane Austen "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever." - Alfred Tennyson “Hello, it’s me. I was wondering if, after all these years, you’d like to meet to go over everything. They say that time’s supposed to heal ya, but I ain’t done much healing.” - Adele "We're all a little weird, and life's a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it LOVE." - Dr. Seuss “So many tears I’ve cried. So much pain inside. But baby, it ain’t over ’til it’s over. So many years, we’ve tried to keep our love alive. But baby, it ain’t over ’til it’s over.” - Lenny Kravitz “Love is everything it’s cracked up to be. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for. ” - Erica Jong "I wish you to know that you have been the last dream of my soul." - Charles Dickens “Once again, I seemed to feel that old yearning. Then, I knew the spark of love was still burning. There’ll be no new romance for me. It’s foolish to start for that old, that old feeling is still in my heart.” - Frank Sinatra “Real love trusts, mature love understands, and true love waits.” - Analiza Garcia "Love is not love until love’s vulnerable." - Theodore Roethke “Looks like we made it. Left each other on the way to another love. Looks like we made it, or I thought so till today. Until you were there everywhere and all I could taste was love the way we made it.” - Barry Manilow “Your face faded from the wall of my memories as I waited, but the smell of your memories lingered like that of fresh paint.” - Unknown “A relationship is like a rose. How long it lasts, no one knows. Love can erase an awful past. Love can be yours. You’ll see at last.” - Rob Cella “Un-break my heart, say you’ll love me again. Undo this hurt you caused when you walked out the door and walked out of my life.” - Toni Braxton, Un-Break My Heart “To long for you has been my biggest bliss. ” - Unknown "If the path be beautiful, let us not question where it leads." - Anatole France “Trouble is part of your life, and if you don’t share it, you don’t give the person who loves you enough chance to love you enough.” - Dinah Shore “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, and what’s written in the stars.” - Anais Nin “Unfortunately, we all have that one person we’d take any second no matter how much they hurt us in the past.” - Tinku Razoria “Love is not about how long I can wait for someone, but about how well I understand why I am waiting.” - Unknown "You are the best thing that’s ever been mine." - Taylor Swift, "Mine" “You can usually tell when a couple becomes centered on each other because they are forever breaking up and getting back together.” - Sean Covey “Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” - Elaine Davis "I want all of you, forever, you and me, every day." - The Notebook “I miss you even more than I could have believed, and I was prepared to miss you a good deal.” - Vita Sackville-West "Love is life. And if you miss love, you miss life." - Leo Buscaglia “‘For a while’ is a phrase whose length can’t be measured. At least by the person who’s waiting.” - Haruki Murakami “True love stories never have endings.” - Richard Bach “Maybe we’ll meet again, when we are slightly older and our minds are less hectic, and I’ll be right for you and you’ll be right for me.” - Gabrielle Zevin “No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star.” - Diana Peterfreund “I might have to wait, I’ll never give up.” - Michael Bubble “You don’t make love, it finds you. It’s got a little bit to do with destiny, fate, and what’s written in the stars.” - Anaïs Nin “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” - A. A. Milne “In the arithmetic of love, one plus one equals everything, and two minus one equals nothing.” - Mignon McLaughlin “Longing for love is the most beautiful yet extremely difficult experience. You see the hope fade away in the fog of patience every day, but still choose to hold on to that single ray of light that shines through.” - Unknown "Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop." - H. L. Mencken “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” - Aristotle “Tell me you care about me, and I will tell you how long I am willing to wait for you.” - Unknown “The best proof of love is trust.” - Joyce Brothers "I love you more than my own skin." - Frida Kahlo “And I’m so, so sick of not the getting to tell you every day that I love you, to get to wake up next to you in the morning and kiss you.” - Monica McCallan “Because love is life and life is love. There’s no life without love and there’s no love without life, and waiting is the bridge between the two.” - Unknown “I may have been able to keep myself distracted the last eight years, but the second my eyes locked with hers tonight, I was reminded of a truth I’d forgotten— she may not always be mine, but I will always be hers. It’s been 2,942 days since we last kissed, and I’ve belonged to her for all of them.”- Hailey Dickert “If I am really a part of your dream, you’ll come back one day.” - Paulo Coelho “Every memory came flooding back of all the times she’d woken like this before, safe in Gina’s arms. How often had she dreamed herself here over the years, only to find herself alone in an empty bed?”- B. Markinson “Waiting for your love is like sunshine at night.” - Unknown “True love waits; it encompasses everything else; it makes people happy and sad all the same.” - Unknown “I let you go once. You’re crazy if you think I’m doing that again. I go where you go, baby. I’m right where you are.”- Sarah A. Bailey “No one can claim perfection, that’s why everyone needs a second chance ad infinitum.” - Bangambiki Habyarimana “Waiting is painful. Forgetting is painful. But not knowing which to do is the worst kind of suffering.” - Paulo Coelho “My advice is pretty simple, and it ain’t nothin’ you haven’t heard before.” “Which is?” “Follow your heart.”- Juliette Cross ” The course of true love never did run smooth and includes a lot of waiting too.” - William Shakespeare "A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love." - Max Muller

Conclusion

True love, even in the purest form, can be tainted by misunderstandings and miscommunication — and these misunderstandings if not overcome at the proper time may cause chaos in a couple’s life, eventually leading to a breakup. Our list of getting back together quotes can help you convey your feelings and reignite those love flames. As said above, being separated doesn’t mean you can’t get back together with your love — especially when your heart desires your partner and breathes his/her name. So if you’ve decided to move mountains to get your lover back but are confused about how to do it, share with your loved ones these quotes and win your love back.