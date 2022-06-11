Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale: Top 7 Kitchen products at discounted prices that are a must buy

Amazon Monsoon Carnival is here and now is the best time to grab useful kitchen appliances at slashed prices. These smart appliances will make every user’s life simpler in the kitchen. Domestic appliances have undergone a drastic change. Their modernised structure and features suit every common man’s needs and necessities. Right from electrical kitchen appliances to smart kitchen appliances, we will help you in choosing the best for your near and dear ones.

Here are 7 Kitchen appliances from Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale:

Scroll on to grab the best deals on kitchen appliances that you always wanted from the Amazon sale!

1. Chimney

Can’t stand in the kitchen because of the excess heat and smoke generated while cooking? A chimney is all that you need! This Faber curved glass chimney comes with auto-clean technology that helps in cleaning the oil and other residues without any manual intervention giving your kitchen a smart tweak.

Price: 11,990

2. French Press Coffee Maker

Make yourself a hot brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of your own kitchen with this coffee maker. Fitted with a 4 part superior filtration system, it ensures little to no grinds in your brew. You can easily make a cup of cappuccino or espresso in 4 minutes with the help of water level markings on our glass carafe. It also has an automatic milk frother which whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: 1499

3. Air Fryer

This INALSA Air Fryer comes with smart air crisp technology. It serves you with touch control features and a digital display. This air fryer circulates hot air and fries food items to perfection without a single drop of oil. This air fryer is worth every penny as it lives up to the expectations of the common man. The pre-set modes, buzzer at the end of cooking, cold touch handle and non-slip feet are the features of the air fryer that are worth appreciating.

Price: 6790

4. Prestige Griller

This Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Griller is a sandwich toaster with fixed grill plates. The non-stick heating plate of this griller makes your sandwich grilling job easy and quick. It has an elegant black body. Help your relatives to enjoy restaurant results at home for a fraction of the cost with this sandwich griller. It has an ergonomic handle and consumes less power.

Price: 1440

5. Induction cooktop

This induction cooktop meets international quality standards for safety and performance. It comes with a 1.35-meter long cable for added convenience to use and clean and has a low sound output of 65 decibels. It features eight preset options to handle the versatile Indian cooking styles to heat milk, make curries, Idlis, chapatis, and dosas along with options to saute, deep fry and pressure cook.

Price: 1499

6. Chef Delite 300-Watt Chopper

No more tears now while chopping onions, or smelly hands while chopping garlic. Use the powerful Chef Delite Chopper to make your daily cooking a breeze - it gets rid of the pain of preparation so you can enjoy the process of the actual cooking. It comes with two blades - a single blade and a dual blade for fine chopping.

Price: 1919

7. Steam Cooker

Engineered with an 800-watt working mechanism to give you a complete and balanced meal every time you cook, this steam cooker ensures quick yet even steaming for optimum cooking. It is crafted with a quick safe-to-use twist knob, boil-dry protection and transparent baskets, giving you perfect cooking results.

Price: 4299

These kitchen appliances from the Amazon Monsoon Carnival Sale are a must-have in every household to make your kitchen work easier. These products can also be an excellent gifting option for your friend’s housewarming ceremony. Grab them before the sale ends!

