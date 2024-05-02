Hong Kong, a busy city with tall residential buildings and an energetic ambiance, has recently witnessed a very rare natural phenomenon. An extremely intense lightning storm that hit the city out of nowhere.

According to the Hong Kong weather observatory, about 10,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes hit the city from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

Flashes of light from nature

On Tuesday evening, Hong Kong experienced a lightning storm with heavy rain. Within one hour alone, 5,914 bolts of lightning struck across the sky, lighting up the entire city.

The island that had the greatest impact on this natural spectacle was Hong Kong Island, where some of its famous skyscrapers served as a stunning backdrop against which nature performed her magnificent display.

Disruptions and precautions taken

Although it provided an amazing sight for residents and visitors alike to see such kinds of thunderstorms over their heads, at the same time, it disturbed many things all over town.

Strong winds threatened structures in the eastern Sai Kung area, including the Cantonese opera theater built with bamboo scaffolding. At the international airport, flights had been delayed because there was too much electric current flowing through the air, which caused planes' radars to not work properly.

Luckily, people living in Hong Kong are no strangers to these events due to the high levels of humidity experienced before the monsoon season.

So, despite difficulties brought by strong wind, the observatory issued warnings while residents themselves undertook necessary measures to ensure their own safety.

The showers continue

According to forecasters from HK Weather Observatory Services (HKWOS), Wednesday will still be characterized by continued rainfall, with squally thunderstorms expected throughout most of tonight, ending only tomorrow afternoon.

Yet despite the expected bad climatic conditions, an already planned pyrotechnics display was staged this evening to celebrate the start of China's Golden Week holiday period.

This highlights the traditionally large number of mainland Chinese tourists who travel here for vacationing purposes. So, even though the weather disrupted various activities around town, it also reminded us how puny we were in front of Mother Earth.

