'America's Problem': Royal Expert Claims King Charles, Prince William And Family 'Can Do' Without Prince Harry

Royal Family says good riddance!

Prince Harry recently announced his change of permanent residency to America, and according to royal expert Tom Quinn, it was his “final goodbye.” Quinn also reports that the royal family believes the namesake of a Prince has done them a “favor.”

Royal Expert on Prince Harry’s final farewell

The second son of the reigning monarch changing his residency was the final nail in the coffin! The royal expert tells The Mirror, "Prince William and King Charles see the royal family as far too important to be jeopardized by a Prince who doesn’t want to be a prince.”

Quinn added that after his big move, the royal family has marked Prince Harry as “America’s problem.”

“It’s even been whispered at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry has done the royal family a favor. A difficult, temperamental, unstable prince is now America’s problem."

This insight from the royal expert came days after the Duke of Sussex confirmed attending the Invictus Games in the UK.

Prince Harry will never get the call for help

No matter how serious things might get at the Palace, the Prince will not receive the call for help unless he begs for it himself. The royals are currently facing a health crisis, and it was previously reported that Prince Harry's presence would have been a great help.

But after the things that have followed, the royal call “will never go out to Montecito,” the expert shared.

Even though the Prince is scheduled to speak at the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on May 8, he will not be reached out to help the royals. “But even if Harry begged to be allowed back to help out - even if his father, King Charles, became so ill he was unable to carry out his duties - whatever happens, the call to help will never go out,” Quinn added.

Reports speculated that Harry’s return might spark a reunion between the estranged brothers. But it seems like the possibility of future reconciliation is diminishing with time!