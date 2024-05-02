Pop singer Rihanna has shared an update on her much-awaited ninth studio album. It all unfolded during the launch of Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in Los Angeles on April 27, when she divulged the details about the theme of this potential album and collaborations as well.

What did Rihanna say about a ninth album in the making?

While speaking to EXTRA about what her potential new album brings to the table, the Diamond singer expressed her excitement over it, saying that it is going to be amazing. Her ninth album is supposedly going to chronicle the evolution of the star, which is what kept her from delaying the release for so long. “It has to be — that is the only reason it's not out yet. If I'm not feeling it and I'm not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away,” said Rihanna.

Rihanna adds that to her, music is the playground, and she wants to roll with it and show where she is truly at in her life. As for the collaborations, Rihanna has not revealed any names to feature on the album. "I'm not a big collaborator... It has to be very intentional, so I'll know when I have the record," said the Umbrella singer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She also revealed bits of information about her upcoming studio album during an event celebrating Fenty and Puma’s collaboration on April 17. The singer told Entertainment Tonight that the tracks would be worth the wait, calling them "so good." She had earlier given some brief about the subject in response to a prompt by ET about whether her sons would also join the music industry someday. "I mean, it's up to them. I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of. Really." Rihanna shares two sons with her partner ASAP Rocky: RZA and Riot.

She further detailed that her partner and noted rap star had discussed rapping over the tracks for himself.

A look at Rihanna's illustrious career

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy-winning singer, last released her studio album Anti in 2016. The album, which includes Billboard’s top-charting song Work, was an influential piece of work, defining pop culture of the decade of 2010s. The singer, post the release of the album undertook a makeup venture in 2017, which is the massive successful makeup brand Fenty. She started Savage X Fenty in 2018.

ALSO READ: ‘Keeping It Real Simple’: Rihanna Teases Met Gala 2024 Look And Drops Hint About New Music