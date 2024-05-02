Kristin Cavallari made the Stagecoach Music Festival super exciting!

She showed her fans what she and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes, did during the festival via Instagram. Kristin is a 37-year-old former cast member of the television program Laguna Beach.

Kristin wrote, "Cowboy take me away," posting pictures on Instagram. The pictures showed her and Mark kissing at the festival and having fun with friends while listening to music. In another picture, they both wore denim clothes and looked happy while hugging each other.

Kristin Cavallari reflects on her unexpected journey from friendship to romance

Estes and Kristin Cavallari began dating in February, and since then, they have been rather vocal about their affection on social media. Let's Be Honest podcast host Kristin discussed the beginning of their relationship in a recent episode. She didn't expect it would become serious, but she did say they connected immediately.

Kristin recalled discussing her boyfriend. She didn't anticipate their relationship would get serious when she first met him. She assumed he was just relocating from Montana to Nashville. She chose to become friends with him since she felt he was quite attractive.

Kristin mentioned that before dating Estes, she didn't have anyone special in her life in Nashville, where she lives. She admitted that since her divorce from Jay Cutler four years ago, her love life had been pretty quiet. She explained that she was feeling a real lack of intimacy, so she thought being friends with benefits with Estes would be perfect and fun. But then, unexpectedly, she started to develop feelings for him.

Deliberating the Future, Relationship Talks and Family Plans

The couple, who had their first date just before Valentine’s Day, have been thinking about their future together, including having kids. Kristin brought up the topic on her podcast, saying their relationship was getting serious. She mentioned that if things continue going well and he turns out to be the right person for her, she would be open to having a child with him.

Estes stated they're taking things as they come for the time being when Entertainment Tonight questioned him about their goals on the CMT Awards red carpet. He did concede, though, that they have undoubtedly talked about their future together.

