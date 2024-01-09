Cancer to Libra: 4 Zodiacs Who Cautiously Counsel Their Friends

The nature of life is its inherent impermanence. However, during our time of trials, most of us seek a shoulder to cry on or some valuable advice that serves as a ray of sunlight during dark times. Also, there may be scenarios when we just want someone to listen to all that we have been through, empathize with our pain, and acknowledge us for having dealt with it so far.

While we all look toward friends who may be ready to stand by our side during our good and bad times, there are some star signs who ace the art of being cautious counselors. They aid people in their lives in managing stress and provide a way to navigate tough times. The open-minded nature of these folks and their ability to listen, understand, and then respond may make them the best go-to person for advice.

Keep scrolling to know who they are

Ruled by the celestial moon, Cancerians are blessed with commendable emotional intelligence and empathy. For all those who are grief-stricken because of loneliness, the Crabs enthusiastically step up to lend a helping hand out of this quicksand. A Cancerian provides shelter to their pals with their unending warmth and love.

Additionally, they are great at keeping secrets and have an idealistic approach to life. In fact, Cancerians are excellent motivational speakers who can provide solutions with a realistic base. Their nurturing, caring, and highly intuitive nature makes them a favorite among their group of friends. Most Cancerians are extremely loyal, and devoted towards their loved ones. Hence, they stand by their side even if everyone else walks away.

Advertisement

Read more about Cancer' Horoscope Here

The practical and result-oriented approach of a Gemini to challenging situations makes them a wise choice to seek advice from. Ruled by the planet of intelligence, memory, and humor, Mercury, Geminis with their witty and quirky speech delivery tend to cheer up people in a jiffy.

They are perfect for one-on-one interactions, as they are great at listening and are blessed with unending patience. A Gemini functions on the rational mental plane and has a sense of foresight, so they provide people with a relevant reality check. Also, they slay the art of storytelling. Hence, they have the ability to arrest the attention of even the most disinterested or socially awkward people.

Read more about Gemini' Horoscope Here

Like their Gemini siblings, Virgos are also ruled by the celestial proprietor of speech, Mercury. They have an eye for detail which makes them great observers, so they tend to pick up on cues and provide support even if people don't ask for it. Virgos are also attentive listeners, which helps them provide a step-by-step solution to a problem.

These earth signs have immense patience. They wait for the right time to provide advice without blurting it out unnecessarily. They also love to ensure that they never make people feel bad or sorry about themselves. As a result, Virgos make great friends, cousins, siblings, parents, partners, and grandparents.

Read more about Virgo' Horoscope Here

A Libra native’s superpower is the skill to negotiate through socially awkward situations. Ruled by the planet of beauty and pleasure Venus, Librans have an intrinsic knack for seeing beauty even during the hour of trial. In addition, they, from an unbiased point of view, present the pros and cons of all solutions and also enable the individual to have clarity in their thought process.

Librans do not get weighed down or influenced by other people's thoughts and viewpoints, so they serve as great mediators, especially when it comes to resolving boundaries between two or more people. This non-judgemental attitude of Libras makes them a friend of all. They also look at the situation from every angle and provide solutions that not only address the prevailing problem but also reduce the scope of its recurrence.

Advertisement

Read more about Libra' Horoscope Here

Advertisement

While it is always a wiser option to take up counseling and therapy to keep track of one’s mental health issues, sometimes all we need is that one person who can understand, listen, and lend us a helping hand. These zodiacs not only view a friend's problems as their own but also associate themselves with the existing issue subconsciously to provide efficient solutions.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.