Kentucky Derby 2024: Everything we know about this year's milestone event

On Saturday, May 4, will mark an iconic event in horse racing—the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the Run for the Roses, kicks off the first leg of the horse racing's Triple Crown. This derby is acknowledged around the world for fancy hats, mint juleps, and stylish outfits.

Where and when to watch

Churchill Downs in Louisville has been the home of the Kentucky Derby since 1875. The race's post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. This year’s edition returns to its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May after being held out of order last year because of COVID-19.

If you can’t attend in person, NBC will broadcast the Kentucky Derby and livestream it on Peacock, ensuring viewers worldwide can join in on the festivities.

The distance and the field

The Derby is run at 1 1⁄4 miles, and this challenge has not been changed since 1896. While Churchill Downs' dirt track is only 1 mile long, a configuration unique to this facility adds another quarter-mile stretch to it.

The Kentucky Derby field is limited to a maximum of 20 horses, guaranteeing intense track competition. Florida Derby winner Fierceness is listed as the morning-line favorite at odds of 5–2. Sierra Leone and Catching Freedom have attracted plenty of betting action behind him.

The winnings and ticket prices

For its sesquicentennial celebration, the Kentucky Derby purse swells to $5 million. The winner will earn $3.1 million alone, while second place will receive $1 million, and third place will receive $500,000.

Kentucky Derby tickets range from $130 for general admission in the infield to several thousand dollars for a seat at various locations around Churchill Downs.

While infield tickets offer an immersive experience unlike any other, they do not guarantee to see a lot or provide access to certain areas. Those are covered by reserved seats at varying price points based on location throughout Churchill Downs’ grounds.

Here is the complete list of horses that are going to participate in this year’s derby.

Dornoch (20-1)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Track Phantom (20-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Fierceness (5-2)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Society Man (50-1)

Epic Ride (50-1)

Memorable moments and records

In 2023, Mage upset the field at odds of 15–1 to etch another chapter in the Derby’s rich history. But no conversation about this race is complete without acknowledging Secretariat, who set the record for the fastest time in 1973 at 1:59.40.

With anticipation building for Saturday’s historic 150th Kentucky Derby, racing fans around the country are eager for both the drama and a chance to witness what could become an unforgettable event.

