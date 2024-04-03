Scorpio to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Eager to Reconcile with a Past Lover

A few star signs believe that when they thoughtfully mend bridges that were burnt with a past lover, it can help them heal. Hence, they seek to sew together the broken shards of their heart with all the care and love in the world by seeking to reconcile with their ex. In their eyes, getting back together with someone they once dated is an opportunity for redemption.

So, they wish to grab the chance to possibly build a stronger and more resilient bond from the ashes of their breakup. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Known for their passionate relationships, Scorpios find it difficult to cut off contact with people even when the romance ends. In fact, they reminisce about the past and sometimes crave the company of their ex after a breakup. This is when frequent spells of nostalgia make them likely to reconnect with their past flame in hopes of rekindling the emotional connection they once had.

While the temptation to reignite the dying flames of love with an ex can be powerful, Scorpios know that it is essential to see the situation with clarity and self-awareness. So, these water signs show a tender persistence while hoping to recouple with their ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend.

Advertisement

Read more about Scorpio' Horoscope Here

Symbolized by the Archer, Sagittarians are romantic and compassionate beings who often see the best in their last beau even after the conclusion of the relationship. They hope to preserve their emotional connection and grow it further if the chance presents itself. Therefore, these fire signs are eager to know if their ex-boo feels the same way, for it allows them to explore the opportunity for reconciliation at the earliest.

In their eyes, there’s nothing better than reigniting the dreamy and romantic love that they once shared. What’s more, Sagittarians are particularly predisposed to making up with their ex if they have unfinished business, lingering pangs of regret from their last conversation, or even a yearning to recapture their connection that once flourished.

Read more about Sagittarius' Horoscope Here

Libras are deeply invested in their relationships and do not take matters of the heart lightly. Moreover, these air signs detest instances that cause chaos or disharmony in their lives. This is why their first instinct is to mend bridges after a breakup, as they hope to reestablish peace in their lives. However, Libras always wish to do what is right rather than merely what is easy. This is why they are likely to carefully weigh the pros and cons of reconciliation before coming to a decision.

They know that it will involve confronting unresolved issues and maybe moving on from hurt feelings from their last argument. Therefore, they take a moment to assess whether the bond they had is truly salvageable. Once they have made up their mind, Libras move forward only if they know that their motive behind wanting to reconcile stems from genuine affection. They ensure that they do not merely wish to avoid facing the pain of separation.

Read more about Libra' Horoscope Here

Aquarians are air signs who are loyal and steadfast in relationships. Hence, they may have a hard time bidding the past goodbye if their lover happens to move on abruptly. They may reminisce about happier times and fondly look back at the journey they had with their ex-boo. Many times, they may not want to move forward alone or see a future with someone else.

Advertisement

This is when Aquarians would extend an olive branch and restart a conversation that may either bring them closure or help them start the relationship all over again. All they wish to do is feel the sense of comfort and security that they once felt in the arms of their beau. Therefore, they are open to reviewing their own emotions and being vulnerable with their ex-flame to help them build a new love that could last them a lifetime.

Advertisement

Read more about Aquarius' Horoscope Here

Even though these zodiacs hope to explore every opportunity to make up with their ex, they are also willing to accept that not every reconciliation attempt may be successful. So, they honor the wishes of their ex-flame and learn that the most loving act they can do is let go and move forward separately.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.