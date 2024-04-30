Ranbir Kapoor melts hearts in unseen VIDEO as he holds Raha in arms; Alia Bhatt serves style goals in cowboy hat

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are hailed as one of Bollywood's most adorable couples. Their happiness multiplied with the arrival of their daughter, Raha. We often see the happy family out and about, and fans get excited over even the tiniest glimpse of their little one.

What's even more heartwarming is seeing Ranbir fully embracing his role as a father, always attentive and deeply involved with their baby girl. A recent viral moment on social media captures the trio together, with Ranbir tenderly cradling Raha, showcasing their beautiful bond for all to see.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha share a sweet moment

An unseen video capturing Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha during their visit to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is gaining traction on social media.

In the clip, the family is captured together, with Raha nestled in her father's arms. Alia looks adorable in an off-white attire, and her cowboy hat adds a playful touch to her look. Ranbir exudes elegance in traditional attire, while Raha, with her adorable two ponytails, steals the spotlight as the cutest little munchkin.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is immersed in his highly anticipated project Ramayana, where he portrays the role of Lord Rama. Alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with an expected Diwali 2025 release. Additionally, he's set for Love and War, a major film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. There's also a sequel to Animal in the pipeline, titled Animal Park.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. Produced jointly by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film delves into a sibling relationship and features Vedang Raina alongside her.

The actress has also entered the YRF Spy Universe, as she will be headlining the upcoming YRF biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role, and Bobby Deol will join as an antagonist.