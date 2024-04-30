Matt Damon Joins Casey Affleck’s Heist Movie The Instigators; Director Doug Liman Says ‘Was Parachuted Into A Family’

Casey Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for The Instigators!

The heist flick is co-written by Affleck and is inspired by a culmination of films like Midnight Run, Sundance Kid and Butch Cassidy. Most importantly, the story will revolve around the duo’s journey from “frienemies to friends!”

What is The Instigators movie about?

This “buddy action comedy” is about Damon’s Rory, who joins Affleck’s Cobby an ex-con, on an unlikely mission—stealing from a corrupt politician. But things go south quickly, leaving the duo in a pickle with only each other to rely on. With police, pissed-off crime bosses, and bureaucrats chasing them, they head on a chaotic journey.

The official synopsis says the mission is meant "to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician.” Affleck talks to Entertainment Tonight about the film and says it’s “about two strangers who are hired for a heist. They become frenemies and then become friends while Jack Harlow yells at us, Paul Walter Hauser insults us, Ving Rhames hunts us, and Hong Chau keeps us alive." Summed up perfectly!

Damon reunites with director Doug Liman

The Oppenheimer star reunites with director Liamn since their movie The Bourne Identity in 2002. Damon only has nice things to say about his director. "I absolutely love working with Doug. I can't believe it took us 20 years to find something else to do together. Doug is one of the most creatively tenacious people I've ever met," he said.

Damon also loves Liman’s drive to achieve the best possible outcome in a film, and that’s why he trusts him unabashedly.

Liman also noted the reunion after 20 years and said it felt fulfilling to see everyone grown up. "It was so fulfilling to see how each of us has grown," adds Liman. "And by that, I mean to see how much Matt has grown. And not just as an actor."

Damon and Affleck go way back

Movie fans already know that Damon has a deep childhood bond with the Affleck brothers. Although the Good Will Hunting star collaborated with Ben, it was his first project alongside Casey.

The director of the movie felt like he was “parachuted into Matt’s family” for this project. "With Bourne, I was inviting Matt into my world. But with Instigators, I was very clear being dropped into Matt’s family. And all that history, good and bad, is on the screen," Liman said.

The Instigators will hit the theatres on August 2 and will stream globally on Apple TV+ from August 9.