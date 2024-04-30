‘Waiting In The Wings': Josh Lucas Pens Sweet Tribute For Palm Royale Costar Carol Burnett's 91st Birthday

“90 is the new 60,” says Josh Lucas in his sweet birthday wish to his Palm Royale co-star!

The legendary comedian Carol Burnett turned 91 on Friday, April 26, and Lucas couldn’t help but express his admiration for her in a sweet Instagram post. But he also threw a funny quip at Bradley Cooper!

Josh Lucas loves Carol Burnett

The Palm Royale star talked about how she is one of the most professional and “loveliest” human beings in the biz. “Happy 91 Carol! No one has ever proved to me to be a better professional and lovelier human in this biz than you! In your case 90 is the new 60,” he wrote.

Lucas also recalled an anecdote from the Deadline event with the cast of Palm Roayle, including Burnett. He shared that the event took place on her birthday, and he said, “Carol is turning 91,” when someone from the audience countered by saying, “No, she’s 81.” Clearly, Burnett doesn’t know how to age, and age is just a number for her!

Bradley Cooper sends surprise message to Burnett

During the actress's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she received a special surprise message from one of her favorite people, Bradley Cooper. In the video message, he said, "Hello, Carol Burnett, it's Bradley Cooper. I just wanted to wish you a very happy 91st birthday."

He continued to talk about him being a fan of hers growing up. “I've been such a massive fan of yours ever since I was a kid, watched your show religiously, and it's a thrill to leave you this message," he said.

The Better Call Saul actress was shocked and thrilled by the message and called it an “adorable” gesture. “What a great birthday present, thank you," she added.

Josh Lucus, who shares immense love for the actress, didn’t forget to quip Cooper in his post. “I know you have a thing for #bradleycooper, but if that ever fades, just know I’m waiting in the wings….” he wrote.