Mufasa: The Lion King Director Feels Beyonce and Blue Ivy Fit Perfectly Into Their Roles; Says It Was ‘Impactful’

Director Barry Jenkins described the film Mufusa: The Lion King as a “time capsule” as it features two gigantic stars of this generation. Beyonce plays Queen Nala, and Blue Ivy Carter, who has become quite popular with her tour appearances, plays her daughter Kiara!

A real-life mother-daughter playing a reel one was not coincidental for the director. He thought it was perfect!

Barry Jenkins talks about casting Beyonce and Blue Ivy

It was a deliberate move from the director to the cast of the duo, and they fit perfectly. “I thought there was something really lovely about having this mother and daughter get to play together, to work together,” he said.

“You’ll just see. I think it's going to be really impactful for the two of them,” he added. He also shared the long process of creating the film. He recalled that they started out before Beyonce's Renaissance album was released, and now she’s done a whole tour, and the film still has its finishing touches left.

Speaking of the tour, Blue Ivy also experienced an evolution that the entire public witnessed, including Jenkins. "I feel like Blue grew quite a bit over the course of that tour," he said. The film is also a time capsule for the mother and daughter to reflect on having worked together.

Updates on the film Mufasa: The Lion King

Aaron Pierre will play the lead role alongside Beyonce, voicing Queen Nala, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a.k.a. Scar. The previous film, The Lion King, was slightly inspired by Beyonce’s visual album Black is King.

The Texas Hold Em singer’s deep connections to Africa also made her the perfect person to voice Nala. “This mythic thing, this fictional thing that in some way does reflect something of culture on the continent [of Africa],” Jenkins said.

Mufasa: The Lion King will hit the theatres on December 20.