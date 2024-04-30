Will Islam Makhachev Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov Inside UFC Octagon; Find Out

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are the biggest names in mixed martial arts. Both represent Dagestan, Russia, and are childhood friends trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib is a former UFC Lightweight champion; The Eagle is considered one of the most dominating champions in the history of UFC with a perfect professional mixed martial arts record of 29 wins and no losses. The Eagle announced his retirement from UFC and sport in 2021 after his father passed away.

On the other hand, Islam Makhachev is the current UFC Lightweight champion, extending a record of 25 wins and only 1 loss to his professional. Islam Makhachev is also ranked as the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter.

Islam Makhachev gave an interview with TMZ Sports, where he was asked about the possibility of his fight with his best friend and former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib inside the UFC octagon.

Islam Makhachev denied ever fighting his brother like his friend Khabib and said, "We never talk about this. We do not have in our minds this who is going to be better, who is going to be strong. Just help each other to be champions that is it. We don't have this option to be like more than someone UFC fight, more than defend the belt, we don't talk about this never. The relationship that we have, it's not for this. Not for the fight, not for the money all this stuff."

Islam Makhachev Reveals Future Plans

Islam Makhachev is gearing up to return inside the UFC octagon this summer at UFC 302, where he will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. While talking to NY Post Islam, Makhachev expressed that he thinks nothing is left for him regarding being lightweight, and now he has a new goal.

Islam Makhachev said, “Honestly, I don’t have any exciting fights at lightweight because Dustin Poirier has just 1 fight wins streak. Arman Tsarukyan, I already beat this guy. I don’t have some job in my division. I think they have to give me chance for the second belt because I already beat everyone.”

